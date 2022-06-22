DANVILLE — School directors this week delayed approving the hiring of a full-time athletic director because of the “process.”
Danville school Superintendent Ricki Boyle said board members didn’t agree with the interviewing process conducted by an administrative team that did not involve school board members. She said, though, she was following district policy.
Danville Area School Board members Wayne Brookhart and Dr. Sandy Green both said they were not opposed to the candidate, Brian Albertson, proposed for the position, but to the process. The proposed annual salary was $45,000.
Member Richard Vognetz agreed, saying, “It’s about the process.”
They did not elaborate. The board voted 7-0 to table the vote. Chris Huron and Dr. Yohannes Getachew were absent.
The board will hold a special meeting on Monday at 7 p.m. to take up the matter.
Green, who motioned for the board to table the vote, said he could not comment on a specific personnel matter.
“I was concerned about the process in which the athletic director was hired,” he said. “I felt it should be addressed. The board should be able to have an opportunity to fully understand who the candidate is.”
Asked if board members interviewed the candidate, Green replied, “They did not.”
Brookhart said, “I was concerned that with only seven board members, we wouldn’t get five votes on the AD. I support the candidate, but would never dismiss process concerns. This just defers it until everyone is comfortable moving forward and allows the full board to be present.”
Boyle said she was following Policy 304, which states, in part: “The Superintendent or designee shall develop administrative regulations for employment of staff, in accordance with Board policy and state and federal laws and regulations,” and “The Superintendent or designee may apply necessary screening procedures to determine a candidate’s ability to perform the job functions of the position for which a candidate is being considered.”
“The superintendent or a designee of the superintendent,” Boyle said. “It is not the board members.”
Boyle, who has resigned, effective July 15, to take a position as director of special services in the Bloomsburg Area School District, said the hiring of staff in the past was conducted that way, and there was never a problem, until Monday night’s meeting, the same meeting the board accepted her resignation, without comment.
“I followed the process that we have been doing,” she said. “No one has questioned it previously.”
She added that past practice was if board members asked to be included, they are, but only as observers.
Boyle said a team of five people — Boyle, two principals and two teachers who also are coaches in the district — interviewed five candidates for the athletic director position. The interviewers scored the candidates on each question to come up with a final score.
“We do not to discuss the applicants until people finish their scoring,” she said.
She said Albertson, who has worked as athletic director in the Millville Area School District, has coached and is a PIAA official, was the most experienced.
Albertson is the son of former Danville Area athletic director and baseball coach Harold Albertson.
Carlene Klena, the high school girls lacrosse coach and one of two female applicants for the athletic director position, said in a text message, “I don’t know Brian Albertson, but I am a big fan of his father. He was the DASD AD who hired me. He has been a mentor to me for many years.
“As for the hiring process, I was ecstatic to be considered for the job. My interview went well. I can’t imagine Brian could have had a better one, only that he may have more administrative experience.”