DANVILLE — The Danville Area School Board Monday night approved renovation contracts totaling $4.18 million to repair and upgrade Liberty Valley Intermediate School and the Danville Primary School.
Architect Jim Keiffer, director of operations for KCBA Architects, Hatfield, recommended the district include many of the alternate improvements along with the base project work that totaled $3.7 million in work at Liberty Valley.
The board, which has two vacancies, voted 5-2 to accept the bids. Members Chris Huron and Richard Vognetz voted no.
The district last month received four bids each for general construction and mechanical construction and two bids each for electrical and plumbing construction.
Based on the bids submitted by the low bidder for each of the base contracts, the total base bid amount for the project is $3,782,000, which includes heating, ventilation, air conditioning and other mechanical work in the classrooms.
The apparent low bidders in each of the base contracts are Lobar Inc., Dillsburg, general construction, $1,100,000; Myco Mechanical, Telford, mechanical, $1,787,000; G. R. Noto Electrical Construction Inc., South Abington Township, $697,000; and Bognet, Inc. Hazle Township, plumbing, $215,000.
Keiffer said the work would include replacing sinks to make them accessible so they comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), and replacing the ceilings and lights “pretty much throughout the whole school.”
He said the new lighting also would save on energy costs.
KCBA recommended the district also accept the following alternate work bids submitted by the same contractors:
Carpet replacement, flooring, adding a soffit covering to main exterior canopy to prevent birds from roosting there, corridor tile, exterior lighting, access roof ladders and work to the primary school, which includes relocating the faculty toilet rooms across the hall, new floor and ceiling in the faculty room, an enlarged opening to multi-purpose room to create more seating area for the cafeteria, and a new floor and ceiling in the new seating area. The alternative work bids upped the total price to $4,188,600.
Board Solicitor Carl Beard asked Keiffer if the contractors would confirm when materials are ordered.
“That is my concern,” the architect replied. “It’s a volatile market. Delivery dates get changed and delayed.”
Keiffer said that while time is a variable of concern, the costs are locked in. Huron disagreed. He said if anything changes, contractors could want more.
When Huron asked about possibly deferring the project, Keiffer said, “The costs are going to be higher a year from now, not lower.”
He said the project already was reduced from a much bigger project.
District Business Manager Bobbi Ely said the district has the money for the projects from the $9.3 million borrowed through a bond issue and $1.2 million in capital reserve funds. The district’s $4.3 million contribution to renovations at Columbia-Montour Area Vocational-Technical School also will come from the bond issue funds.
Ely said the district has just over $1 million left to construct athletic fields on land the district leases from Danville Borough on former Danville State Hospital land. She said that work will cost an estimated $1.5 million, but the district could tap $500,000 from the capital reserve to cover that cost.
Superintendent Ricki Boyle also pointed to the Ironmen Foundation charity set up to help the district. She sits on its board.
“We are beginning to look at capital campaigns to raise money for the district,” Boyle said.