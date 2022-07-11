DANVILLE — Arjun Leal likes when Frodo, his yellow Labrador retriever, listens to him play piano.
“Especially when I’m playing Mozart,” Arjun said.
Arjun has been playing piano for two and a half years. He is 10.
He is among the accomplished piano students of Karen Zereconsky, of Elysburg, whose playing has resonated with national judges the past two years. This year, there were two piano events in which Zereconsky’s students from the Danville area took part.
Arjun and five others, ranging in age from 8 to 11, were selected in the Opus Music Competition to represent Pennsylvania in the national competition. The six — Arjun, Kimella Tanner, Amara Chang, James and Miranda Behm and Adelena Mori — also were among 31 students who participated in the National Guild of Piano Teachers auditions. Of the 31, 30 received superior ratings and the other was marked as excellent in the national, state, district, local and hobbyist divisions. The two in the Hobbyist Division are adults, Zereconsky said.
The higher the division, the more material the players must memorize and play.
Last year, six of Zereconsky’s students received a superior rating on the national level at the National Guild of Piano Teachers’ 2021 National Piano Auditions.
She said 21 students, all but three from the Danville area, achieved superior ratings on the local, district, state and national levels based on the number of baroque, classic, romantic and modern pieces they played, along with scales, arpeggios, chords and cadences.
The students also are judged on their accuracy, technique, interpretation and musicianship, Zereconsky said.
“The National Guild of Piano Teachers is also an international organization,” Zereconsky said. “This is the second year I entered the students. I feel they were well prepared because they had a lot of rehearsals.”
In the guild auditions, most of the students played at Trinity Church in Watsontown, while some sent videos if they were out of town. The church was among nearly 1,000 locations around the country where students played for the auditions.
For the Opus competition, piano students submitted videos of the performances.
Zereconsky said the guild event is not a competition in that there aren’t first prizes.
“There is no first prize,” she said. “They can all be superior. In a competition, you can have a first place.”
She said the Opus is a competition.
“Anyone who receives first, second, third or merit represents the state in the national competition,” Zereconsky said. “They all could send a tape to the national competition.”
She said unfortunately, none of the six won any prizes in the national competition.
Like to play
Arjun, like the other students, takes weekly 45-minute lessons from Zereconsky and practices 10 to 15 minutes daily. His favorite piece to play is Stephen Heller’s “Avalanche.”
Kimella Tanner, 11, said she practices 20 to 30 minutes a day.
“There are a lot of pieces I like,” Kimella said. “If I had to pick one (favorite), it’s ‘Children’s Song’ (by Béla Bartók).”
Amara Chang, 8, has been playing piano since she was about 3 or 4 years old, she said.
“My favorite part of playing the piano is, I like the beat of it,” she said.
She also likes to play the drums.
“I like the rhythm of it, too,” Amara said.
James Behm, 11, said he plays, “to make people happy, give out energy.”
His favorite piece to play is “The Buzzing Bee,” by Mark Nevin.
His twin sister, Miranda, likes to play “Dragonfly,” by William Gillock.
“I like playing fast music,” she said.