DANVILLE — Property owners with homes assessed at $100,000 in Montour County will pay an additional $23.36 a year, for a total Danville Area School District tax bill of $1,193.89. Property owners with the same assessment in the Northumberland County portion of the district will pay $119.34 more, for a total district tax bill of $6,098.36.
District Business Manager Bobbi Ely adjusted the 2022-2023 district budget the school board adopted a week ago to reflect a 2 percent, instead of a 4 percent, tax hike.
The final budget lists expenditures at $45.9 million ($45,905,278), while revenue was adjusted to $44.1 million ($44,114,356) to reflect the smaller tax increase. The district will use $1.79 million in reserve funds to balance the budget. Ely said the general operating fund balance, as of June 30, 2021, was $7.36 million, and the capital reserve fund balance as of that date was $5.25 million, for a total of $12.61 million.
The district-wide millage will be 13.0261 mills, Ely reported.
“Farmstead and Homestead property tax relief has increased $29 per parcel, going from $116 in 2021-2022 to $145 in 2022-2023,” Ely stated.
The difference in the tax rates between the counties is based on when the counties were last assessed.
Northumberland County properties were last assessed in 1972, while those in Montour County were last assessed in 2006. Today, a home assessed at $100,000 in in Montour County has a market value of $122,204.57, but a home with the same assessment in Northumberland County comes with a market value of $624,219.73, according to Ely. The school district includes Riverside and Rush Township in Northumberland County.
The preliminary budget the school directors passed in April included a 4 percent tax increase, but some board members balked at raising taxes. Wayne Brookhart even suggested at the May 23 special meeting not to raise taxes at all. Some other board members, including Dr. Yohannes Getachew and Derl Reichard, as well as Ely, were concerned the district would fall deeper into debt without a tax hike. Last Thursday, Brookhart suggested the 2 percent increase.
Getachew, who had cautioned against not raising taxes at all, said, “What happened in the last couple of years is, we are accumulating debt. Any loan or debt not addressed immediately will hurt us down the road.”
The eight board members present narrowly rejected a 4 percent tax increase for the coming school year in a tie vote. Dr. Sandy Green was absent. Instead, the board agreed to the 2 percent real estate tax increase.
There are no staff cuts in the budget, board members and Superintendent Ricki Boyle said. Boyle said the district is adding a music teacher, a second school psychologist and a full-time athletic director.
In the vote for the budget with a 4 percent increase, board Vice President John Croll, Getachew, Reichard and Chris Huron, voted yes and Brookhart, Sherry Cooper, Richard Vognetz and President Michael Clouser voted no.
Only Huron voted no on the budget with a 2 percent tax increase.