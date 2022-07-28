DANVILLE — Laura Garside never expected that one day she would return to her alma mater as band director.
Garside, then known as Laura Weir, played saxophone in the Marching Ironmen band during her high school career. After graduating in 2000, she studied music at Mansfield University. She graduated from there in 2004 and went to work that year in the Williamsport Area School District as middle school band director and assistant high school marching band director.
“I just finished my 18th year of teaching there,” said Garside, 40, who was hired last month as a Danville Area High School music teacher and band director.
During her time at Williamsport, she earned a masters degree from Lebanon Valley College in 2014.
“It wasn’t a goal to come back,” Garside said, adding, though, “It was time for a change.”
Garside and her husband, Marc, who teaches percussion through his own business, currently live in Williamsport.
She will replace Tom Hiravi, who will continue as music teacher and band director at the middle school.
Hiravi, was the high school band director and music teacher but expanded his duties to the middle school last school year after a teacher who was there for a year left. The district was unable to hire a replacement for last year, so Hiravi covered both positions.
“I chose to stay with the middle school position in order to strengthen and build the band program in grades 6 to 8, which has seen high director turnover in recent years,” Hiravi commented. “I intend to continue in assisting with the music and drama programs at the high school level, as one of the great strengths of Danville’s music program is that its teachers believe in a cohesive, interconnected approach to music education K to 12.”
Great asset
Hiravi said Garside will be a great asset to the high school program.
“She brings great experience to the job,” Hiravi said. “She grew up here in Danville. She knows the community. Her parents (Tom and Mary Weir) are here.”
She rounds out the district music staff that also includes Rebecca Pritchard, chorus director for sixth through 12th grades; Todd Egger, middle school music electives teacher; Hiravi’s wife, Jordan Hiravi, Liberty Valley Intermediate School band and chorus, and Savannah Cole, Danville Primary School music teacher.
“I’m looking forward to the challenge of teaching high school after teaching in middle school,” Garside said.
She said she will enjoy teaching concert band, as well. She said the older students have a higher level of musicianship.
Danville’s marching band numbers between 100 and 110 students this year. Garside said she appreciates the difficulties of playing music while marching in predetermined movements.
“It takes a lot of individual responsibility to make the group product successful,” she said.
She started work earlier this month leading band students through rehearsals. Band camp is scheduled for the first two weeks in August, when students will work on marching and music at the same time.
The public can see the band perform on its preview night on Aug. 11, at 6:30 p.m. at the stadium. The band will perform its halftime show at the first football game Aug. 26 at Bloomsburg.
The first day of school is Sept. 6, the day after Labor Day, due to construction work at Liberty Valley.