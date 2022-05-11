DANVILLE — School directors Monday night approved hiring eight new teachers to fill vacancies in the Danville Area School District.
The board approved:
Katherine Fetterman as an emotional support teacher at Liberty Valley Intermediate at the contracted yearly salary of $54,693.
Vanessa Hunter as a fourth-grade teacher at Liberty Valley Intermediate at the contracted yearly salary of $54,693.
Savannah Garrett as a kindergarten teacher at Danville Primary School at the contracted yearly salary of $55,193.
Sarah Wildt as a long-term substitute kindergarten teacher at Danville Primary School at the prorated base salary of $54,693.
Jenna Beiter as a kindergarten teacher at Danville Primary School at the contracted yearly salary of $54,693.
Ciara Tharp as a long-term substitute first-grade teacher at Danville Primary School at the prorated base salary of $54,693.
Cassidy Pantelone an elementary intervention teacher at a yearly salary of $55,193.
Kayla Rehar as a fourth-grade learning support teacher at Liberty Valley Intermediate at the contracted yearly salary of $59,872.
All of the new hires are effective Aug. 30.