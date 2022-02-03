DANVILLE — Before practice on Tuesday, Danville Area High School’s bocce ball team members connected sections of PVC pipe to form their playing court in the school’s upper gym.
The ritual of preparing the 60-foot-by-7-foot playing area enabled them to begin their hourlong after-school practice. It was their final practice before the team’s first match on Wednesday.
Coach Sarah Kline, the high school Life Skills teacher, then had her six players pair off. She named captains who picked their playing partner for each round.
“We always practice two versus two,” Kline said. “But it’s always four on each team.
The interscholastic team, suggested by the Special Olympics organization but open to all students, is new this year. Though there are only six team members, they are an enthusiastic bunch. Kline said the team is “half special education students, half regular education.”
For the uninitiated, the idea of bocce ball is for each team to score points by rolling a softball-size ball as close as possible to a smaller golfball-size ball called a pallina. Each team throws four balls per round. Each team has a different color ball to distinguish between them.
The school teams use rubber balls filled with sand, but bocce otherwise is played with hard leather balls.
“With Special Olympics, they use the softer ones so that’s easier to roll,” said Kline, who helped out at the Special Olympics bocce ball competition at Bloomsburg University when she was a student there.
This bocce ball team is about more than just competition, though.
“My favorite part is being a team member,” said Nate Lysiak, 19, a junior.
He said he joined the team because he likes playing bocce and being with his friends.
“My favorite part is strategizing, thinking about shots,” said David Soza, 17, a sophomore.
For example, knocking the other team’s ball farther away from the pallina.
Picking partners
The team members started rolling as another player, Ashley Davis, a 14-year-old freshman, used a retractable tape measure to determine whose ball was closest to the pallina. The players all took turns in positions, after Kline designated captains who picked their partners for various rounds.
“Who hasn’t played yet?” senior Gabe Benjamin, 17, asked after Kline named him as one captain.
“I thought it was real cool the school had it,” Gabe said when asked why he decided to play bocce.
Gabe, who played football for Danville, was looking for a winter sport. He also wanted to play on the team with Nate.
“He’s been a good buddy of mine,” Gabe said.
The other team members are Ryan Flatley and Parker Garvey, both 17.
The team held its first match on Wednesday, at Central Columbia. Kline said that unfortunately, Central won both games of the two-game match.
“Our kids did great for it being their first ever match though,” Kline said.
Two earlier contests — at Warrior Run and against Southern Columbia — have to be rescheduled after a snow day and virtual school scratched their previous dates last month. The Ironmen bocce rollers are scheduled to compete against Shikellamy on Feb. 10 at home.
Kline said she volunteered to coach the team when the district decided to form it after, “Somebody from Special Olympics contacted Danville.”
Then she had to recruit players.
“When I was looking for players, I shared a video (on bocce ball),” Kline said. “Some did some research. Others thought, this is fun. I put an announcement out for other players.”
She said they eventually will have a home match but have to try for a better venue than the upper gym.
“We are hoping to play on the lower gym because this floor is slanted,” Kline said.