DANVILLE — Danville Area High School’s Class of 2022 will commence the next chapter of their lives when they graduate on Friday evening.
The program in the high school gym gets underway at 7 p.m. and will be livestreamed on the NFHS Network.
Superintendent Ricki Boyle said the decision was made a while ago to hold it in the gym, which is air conditioned, rather than in the stadium.
“I think we didn’t know (the forecast) at the time, and we will be able to set up for people who want to watch on NFHS,” Boyle said.
Approximately 160 seniors will walk across the stage to accept their diplomas.
“I would suggest getting there early to get a good seat, and dress cool,” Boyle advised family and friends who plan to attend.
She said that even though it is air conditioned, it can get warm in the gym.