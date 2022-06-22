DANVILLE — Superintendent Ricki Boyle is leaving the Danville Area School District next month to take a new position in the Bloomsburg district.
After holding an 18-minute executive session toward the end of its meeting Monday night, the Danville school board voted 7-0, without comment, to accept Boyle’s resignation, effective July 15, and begin screening superintendent applicants on July 20.
The board decided to accept the applications until the position is filled.
Board members Chris Huron and Dr. Yohannes Getachew were absent.
Boyle, who became Danville’s superintendent in March of 2020, was hired by Bloomsburg Area School Board on Monday night as director of special services, a newly created position in which she will oversee special education, guidance, the gifted program and school nurses.
Afterward, Boyle, who has in the past expressed frustration with the mostly new board, would only say she looked forward to her new position.
“I’m looking forward to going to Bloomsburg and having the opportunity to effect change for students directly,” Boyle said. “Special education student services are in my past experience. I’m looking to finish my career in that realm.”
She said she didn’t know how long she planned to be in that position.
“We’ll have to see how it goes there,” she said.
She will receive a pro-rated annual salary of $100,000 and benefits in her new position. Boyle currently receives $144,200 a year, following a 3 percent raise she received last July.
She was hired in Danville in March of 2020 in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic at $140,000 a year under a three-year contract through June 20, 2023. She had been serving as interim superintendent following the sudden resignation of Jason Bendle in March of 2019.
“I wish her the best in her new career,” Danville board President Michael Clouser said after the meeting.
He said he told Boyle that earlier.
Board member Dr. Sandy Green also said, “I wish her well. I hope she is happy in her new job.”
Green said the search for a new superintendent presents a good opportunity for the district to hire a superintendent who wants to stay 10 to 15 years, is a local, understands the district and maybe even is a past graduate.”
Third to resignBoyle leaves behind a Danville board comprised of mostly newly elected or appointed members who rejected Business Manager Bobbi Ely’s proposed budget that included a 4 percent tax hike, before haggling and agreeing to a spending plan with a 2 percent increase.
She is the third top administrator to resign from the Danville district in a little more than a month. Ely and John Bickhart, director of curriculum, instruction and technology, announced their resignations last month.
Ely is stepping down, effective July 8, following her appointment May 10 as Mechanicsburg Area School District’s assistant business manager.
Ely said her leaving was unrelated to recent disagreements over the proposed $46.1 million budget for 2022-2023.
“I am taking the position because it will be better for my family life with stability, and I will gain a great deal of experience in a larger district,” she said recently.
Bickhart handed in his resignation, effective June 30, after he was hired as the Milton Area School District’s new superintendent.
The Danville board also accepted Ely’s and Bickhart’s resignations on Monday night. The board also approved an agreement with Next Century Inc. to provide an interim director of curriculum, instruction and technology from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023, or until Bickhart’s replacement is hired.
Boyle, of Packer Island, near Sunbury, previously served as director of pupil support services in the Danville Area School District for 10 years, leaving in 2010. Her background is in teaching elementary education and special education for newborns to 12th grade. Before she was named acting superintendent, she taught psychology and sociology classes at the Lackawanna College branch in Sunbury.
She holds a doctorate in developmental and educational leadership. She also has served as Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit director of special education and early childhood services.
Boyle initially applied for the permanent superintendent opening when she was in the interim position, but she later withdrew her name during a period of turmoil in September 2019 when three of the five board members to resign that year stepped down.
She later put her name in for consideration after a mostly new board took over that December. She was among about a dozen applicants both times.