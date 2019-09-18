MILTON — Nearly 100 people lined Milton's Market Street on Tuesday evening, hoping the pumpkin they picked would reach the bottom of the hill faster than the other gourds.
Forty pumpkins raced down the hill after being dropped out of a backhoe as part of the first Milton Harvest Festival Pumpkin Roll on a gorgeous Tuesday evening.
First to the finish line was the pumpkin of 4-year-old Bailey Showers, of Milton, who left with a $50 winning prize to fill her piggy bank.
“I’m going to buy a castle, a new one,” said Showers.
Seven-year-old Jacob Shearer took second place.
The whole family came out for the race.
"It's the first one, it's big news," Mark Shearer, Jacob's father, said. "We wanted to make sure the kids were able to participate in the first one.
"I thought there was food involved," he said with a smile.
Event organizer Sue Rearick, the chair of the festival, said she learned about doing a pumpkin roll after a friend showed her a video online and decided to incorporate into the festival. "When I saw it, I thought, 'this is cool, we need to try this here,''" she said. "This is the first time we've tried it, so hopefully we don't hit anyone."
The race went off without a hitch. In addition to the $50 first place, Rearick said the second-place pumpkin won $30 with the third-place finisher earning $20. Organizers sold 40 pumpkins at $3 each. Participants got to take their pumpkins home with them after the event.
"It was fun, I didn't think they would go this fast," said Alayna Ball, 10, who planned to take her pumpkin home to carve. "I thought most of them would get stuck at the top."