POINT TOWNSHIP — Fans of the Point Drive-In Theatre will be happy to know the popular summer spot will remain open through the 2023 season, according to a social media post made by the owners.
Officials of the drive-in said, through a Facebook post on Sunday, they were informed a solar farm set to be placed on the property fell through.
“As of right now we will not be selling season passes for the season,” the post said. “We want to be make sure that we are able to provide the best experience to you and we feel it’s best to hold off on the passes at the present time.”
The post also said the drive in is looking for people who are interested in working.
Owner David Renn, who has owned the outdoor theater for the past 34 years, doesn’t own the land alongside Route 11 at 3601 Point Township Drive, where the theater sits.
He has also said he was in discussions with his family about possibly continuing the tradition at another location in the Valley.
Renn did not respond to calls for comment.
Renn previously said the 2022 season was a good one because of the hit movie “Top Gun: Maverick.” The sequel to the 1980s hit starring Tom Cruise has made more than $1.2 billion globally following a Memorial Day weekend release.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he was interested in speaking with Renn about possibly bringing the theater to the city on either Celotex or the former dump, which sits behind the city in the southern end of town.
“It’s worth having a conversation about,” Brosious said. “The theater has been here for so long and we want to keep it in the area, so why not Sunbury if we could find the spot?”
Brosious said he has been going to the Point Drive-In since he was a kid and was thrilled to hear it was going to reopen.
“They are a unique business to our Valley and have helped many families create memories throughout the years,” he said. “The city would have done anything to help them stay in business had they been forced to close and move.”