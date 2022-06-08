jsylvester@thedanvillenews.com
and Francis Scarcella
DANVILLE — Geisinger’s ambulance service, like other such services, is seeing a decline in staff.
Like other emergency medical services, it loses money on Medicaid calls.
Two pieces of legislation pending in the state House could help solve those problems.
House Bill 2097 would loosen requirements for ambulance response and make permanent a COVID-19 waiver to allow certified emergency personnel — such as first responders with specific first aid, CPR and emergency vehicle training — drive ambulances with an emergency medical technician (EMT) on board, decreasing the required number of EMTs.
Paul Christophel, executive director of Ground Emergency Medical Services at Geisinger, said that regulations currently require at least one EMT on Basic Life Support (BLS) crews, and one EMS vehicle operator, and at least one paramedic, an EMT and an EMS vehicle operator on an Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance.
“Geisinger EMS did not reduce the minimum staffing requirements,” Christophel said. “However, we are actually planning to start using advanced EMTs in the near future, which would elevate the level of service on some of our BLS ambulances.”
He said smaller companies would benefit from the proposed requirement.
Geisinger ambulance crews are stationed in Danville, Berwick and Rohrsburg, and at least one crew, sometimes two, are on call 24-7 at each of the locations, Christophel said. There is additional staffing at Geisinger’s hospitals. There are 11 crews on duty when staffing is at its highest staff level during daytime hours during the week.
Christophel said, though, it is difficult to attract more staff because fewer people are going into the EMS field. The pandemic made the situation worse.
He said, though, that Geisinger has EMT apprenticeships.
“We have employed and educated 10 apprentices to become ready-for-duty EMTs successfully in the past two years,” he said. “We have had a range of ages of 18-50 years of age. We recently started advanced EMT apprenticeships for current employees and plan to offer paramedic apprenticeships in the near future. The apprenticeships take away the barriers of time and costs of EMS certification in exchange for a two-year work commitment. The Seven Mountains Regional EMS Council has been a good partner by providing educational assistance to students for EMS certification programs.”
Medicaid funding
The other bill, House Bill 2434, would increase the reimbursement rates under Medicaid for EMS providers. The reimbursements have only increased twice in the last two decades.
“It certainly would be helpful for all EMS to have that increase,” Christophel said.
He said the Medicaid reimbursements are about half of what it costs for Medicaid calls, which number about 10 percent of all calls for the service.
State Rep. Martin Causer, R-McKean/Cameron/Potter, proposed in a bill that reimbursements for ALS calls jump to $400 and BLS calls to $325. Current rates are $300 and $180 per trip, respectively.
His measure introduces a 10 percent “super-premium” for certain rural providers and raises mileage to $4 per mile for all transports. Currently, he said mileage is at $2 per mile available only after an initial 20 miles traveled.
“We are available for calls 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Christophel said. “Nobody pays you to be ready to respond.”
In Sunbury, Bob Hare, general manager of Americus Ambulance Service, said the added revenue would be a huge benefit because it would allow Americus to raise wages, but changing requirements for staff in ambulances could put patients at risk.
“We are not interested in this because I personally feel it doesn’t give the best quality of care,” he said. “We wouldn’t be obligated to follow this, so we would continue to keep the best quality of care and high standards for our community.”
The increase in Medicaid reimbursements would open up many doors for Americus, Hare said.
“This would increase our revenue stream and hopefully be able to pay people what they deserve,” he said. “This would also allow us to continue to get state-of-the-art equipment that is needed.”
Hare said the service gets little municipal funding, so the reimbursements are crucial to the operation.
Americus, like many others, are also finding it difficult to maintain staff, he said.
“Lack of funding it comes down to,” he said.
Hare said the Americus keeps three units on Monday through Friday and some days it’s a struggle.
“We struggle like everyone else,” he said. “Our crews are out doing a great job and we are all proud of them for continuing to do what they do. But is it hard on everyone at times? Yes. If we get shorthanded it puts a strain on everyone.”
CNHI Harrisburg reporter Eric Scicchitano contributed to this report.