MILTON — Lane restrictions will be in place Monday and Tuesday along Interstate 80 eastbound in Northumberland County.
According to PennDOT, restrictions will be in place between mile markers 213 and 215 for scheduled bridge maintenance. Weather permitting, work is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Motorists can expect the right lane (driving lane) to be restricted on Monday and on Tuesday the left lane (passing lane) will be restricted. In the event of inclement weather, the work will extend into Wednesday, Jan. 15.
— THE DAILY ITEM