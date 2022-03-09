The Danville News
RIVERSIDE — A nighttime visitor is frequenting the Circle Drive and Meadowlark Lane areas of the borough, apparently looking for handouts.
Riverside police reported that “a fairly large bear” has been sighted several times over the last couple days. The bear is looking for easy food, such as bird feeders, according to police.
“Please bring your bird feeders and garbage cans inside for a few days,” police advised on the department’s Facebook page on Wednesday. “Once the food is gone, the bear will move on.
“If the bear is outside your house, turn on lights and make lots of noise. It will go away. Should it not go away, when you make lots of noise, please call 911. We will come assist the bear in leaving.”
Police Chief Kerry Parkes has seen photos of the animal.
“It appears to be a decent size,” he said.
He said residents who spotted the bear called the following day.