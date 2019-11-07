Weather permitting, the final spans for the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway's anchor bridge could be completed next week.
Earlier this week, lead contractor Trumbull Corporation began placing the final spans, said Ted Deptula, assistant construction engineer for PennDOT.
"Beams for the last span were started this week," Deptula said. "They might be completed next week if the weather cooperates."
Concrete placement for the river bridge deck and paving for the Northern Section of the highway both began in this summer. PennDOT reported earlier this week concrete has been completed for spans 1 through five.
When the $156 million bridge is completed, it will run for 4,545 feet — across 15 spans — and will cross over Route 147 on Northumberland County, the Susquehanna River and reach into Winfield on the other shore.
PennDOT anticipates the Northern Section will be completed and opened to traffic in 2022.
Kimberly Smith, PennDOT safety press officer, said previously work would fast once the piers were completed. "The major earthwork operations and the non-river bridges are complete," she said. "For the new bridge over the West Branch Susquehanna River, with pier construction now complete, beam setting is anticipated to be completed in late 2019."
PennDOT currently anticipates construction of the Southern Section of the CSVT will begin in 2022 and be completed in 2027. The total cost of the project is $865 million.