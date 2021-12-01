DANVILLE — A former Danville Area School Board member has filed a Title IX complaint against the school district in support of fired coach Tina Bartholomew, whose attorney recently filed complaints against the school board and some district officials.
Heather Hackenberg filed her complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights in Washington, D.C. She added to that complaint when the district moved a boys football game from a Friday night to Saturday evening.
“These actions, along with myriad other actions, show the bias this district has toward male sports,” Hackenberg wrote in an email. “Coaches for boys sports have never been immediately removed from a position like Tina was. They’ve been given single game suspensions, and performance improvement plans.”
Hackenberg, who resigned from the board in 2019 because she felt devalued as a member and believed her opinion didn’t matter, said the district has not wanted to disrupt a season when it comes to a boys sport but has no problem disrupting girls sports.
“This is also obvious in their disregard for the rescheduling of 4 girls district playoff soccer games to accommodate rescheduling one boys football game. All because they didn’t want the boys football game played in the rain.”
The board fired Bartholomew as assistant middle school cross country coach at the Sept. 28 meeting without identifying her or the reason for her termination. She remains a district Spanish teacher and high school girls track and field coach.
Three parents and two of Bartholomew’s daughters defended the coach at the Oct. 12 meeting, indicating the firing was over claims Bartholomew had released confidential coaching surveys that students had answered. Other parents defended Bartholomew at two subsequent board meetings and presented a petition with 266 names requesting her reinstatement.
Bartholomew’s attorney filed sex discrimination and retaliation complaints on Bartholomew’s behalf against the school board, two board members and an administrator. Attorney Lisa Matukaitis, of Harrisburg, said she filed the complaints with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), in Philadelphia, and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC), Harrisburg, in October against the board and, individually, board President Chris Huron, board member Kyle Gordon, athletic committee chair, and Chris Johns, director of student affairs and services. The complaints note that all three individuals are males.
The attorney said the complaints state that Huron, Gordon and Johns acted individually to aid and abet sex discrimination and violate Title IX, a federal civil rights law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or other education program that receives federal money.
“It is believed the coach was discriminated and retaliated against because of her sex,” Matukaitis said.
Bartholomew’s complaints seek her reinstatement to the coaching position, front and back pay, punitive relief and injunctive relief to prevent future discrimination.
Board hires Title IX attorney
About a month after Bartholomew’s firing, at the Oct. 26 school board meeting, the board approved the hiring of attorney Scott Etter of the Etter Law Firm, State College, to provide Title IX investigation services, as needed, at a rate of $175 per hour. District officials did not disclose why.
Board Solicitor Carl Beard said the district needs someone objective to defend the district, if such a case came up. One already had, as Bartholomew’s lawyer already had filed her federal and state complaints.
At the same meeting, the board also approved Beard’s firm, the Beard Legal Group, Altoona, as solicitor for the next three years, through June 30, 2024, at a rate of $165 per hour.
As for the complaints, attorney Jennifer Dambeck, of the Beard Legal Group, said in a response last week that, “The district denies any and all allegations that retaliation or sexual discrimination occurred or that there was otherwise any violation of laws over which the EEOC has enforcement responsibility.
“The district has in place PSBA (Pennsylvania School Boards Association) recommended policies, including those addressing discrimination/Title IX harassment affecting students and staff, which are available to the public on the district’s BoardDocs web page. The district’s Title IX policies and procedures are likewise available on the district’s Title IX web page.”
She said district staff are trained on Title IX policies and procedures, with appropriate policies and handbooks available to staff members.
Last week, a few parents, concerned that the assistant swimming coach for diving, Casey Hackett, wouldn’t be reappointed, urged the board to approve her because she has been beneficial to students, not just as athletes, but to their social-emotional health, as well.
They did not give a reason for their fears, but during the vote, in which Hackett was reappointed, board member Christina Fish said she was conflicted because, while she has pushed for students’ social-emotional health in her two and half years on the board, “The flip side is we have an issue with coaches making poor decisions.”
She voted yes, with a caveat — that the district needs to monitor coaches and teach coaches ethics.
“When you’re the coach of a team, words matter,” Fish said.