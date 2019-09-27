ELYSBURG — A spaghetti dinner fundraiser for Kulpmont fire victims is scheduled for Sunday at the Elysburg Fire Department from noon until food is sold out. All proceeds will be donated to Steven Wywadis and family, whose home was destroyed in a fire last month.
Coworkers and friends are gathering together for a fundraiser to help Wywadis, who has worked at Knoebels for more than 30 years.
Advance tickets can be purchased at Knoebel Lumber, and tickets will be sold at the door on the day of the dinner. The cost is $10 per person, eat-in or take-out. Each meal includes spaghetti, two meatballs, salad, roll and butter, and a dessert. The event will also include a basket raffle.
Donations can be forwarded to Knoebel Lumber, care of Holly Doraski or Chris Oslar.
— THE DAILY ITEM