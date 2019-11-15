Between pauses to wipe her tears away, Gretchen Phillips-Fisher told a crowd of 137 people about how Sandy Spencer, a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer, reunited her with her daughter, Symphony, after she was taken from her home because of abuse by her father.
Phillips-Fisher, keynote speaker at the Susquehanna Valley Court Appointed Special Advocates — Voices for Children fundraising gala, ended her speech by saying "Thank you CASA and thank you Sandy, for making my family complete again."
According to its website, CASA’s mission is to help abused and neglected children in the court system in Lycoming, Northumberland Union and Snyder counties.
The organization trains and recruits volunteers that work with children in the court dependency system to find out everything in a child’s life. The volunteers report that information back to the courts so that the best decision can be made for the child.
According to the organization’s president, Corey Mowrey, “children with the CASA volunteers are in the system seven-months less, and are half as likely to re-enter the system.”
Mowrey says that the group’s annual budget is around $175,000, with 75,000 coming from private donations.
Thursday’s gala is one of the ways in which they help with funding.
The gala inside the Watsontown Inn contained a basket raffle, a silent auction, a dart-throwing game and dinner.
Pastor Ricky Phillips, of the Mazeppa Union Church, enjoys coming to the annual gala, “Any way we can help kids abused and in need, I help.”
Many at Thursday’s event shared that sentiment.
“I have a passion in making a difference in the lives of children and CASA allows me to do that,” said Tammy Sempko, executive director at Susquehanna CASA.
Spencer, a volunteer of 18 years at CASA, said of her work “It’s the most rewarding volunteer work I have done. It makes a difference. I really wanted to make a difference.”
For more information visit www.susquehannavalleycasa.com/