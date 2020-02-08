NORTHUMBERLAND — One hundred eighteen people with special needs were cheered and greeted by volunteers snapping pictures like paparazzi Friday at Sunbury Bible Church.
The honored guests and 342 volunteers were there for Night to Shine, a special needs prom sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.
“A lot of times, people with special needs don’t get to experience being cheered for, and every guest will be crowned king or queen,” said Mike Miller, Sunbury Bible Church pastor.
Every guest had a buddy for the prom. They either arrived with one or met them inside the church.
One such buddy, Anderson Renno, of Danville, said the event has a special place in his heart.
“I felt like it was something special for me to do,” he said.
After arriving and entering, guests had the chance to have their hair and makeup touched up or their shoes shined by volunteers.
Along with the more typical prom activities — music, dancing, food and photos — guests at the Night to Shine were able to take limousine rides, play in a gaming room, visit with therapy dogs and create crafts.
As the night went on, a recorded video of Tim Tebow spoke to the crowd and all of the honored guests were crowned either king or queen.
“It’s wonderful for the community to help us have a great time,” said Brian Habermehl, one of the event’s guests. “It’s nice for the Sunbury Bible Church and all the volunteers to help.”
The Sunbury Bible Church was one of approximately 720 churches worldwide participating in Night to Shine on Friday.