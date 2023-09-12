MILTON — The Moose building, at 129 S. Front St. will be renamed the Milton Community Center at a celebratory event 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.
The project was spearheaded by The Improved Milton Experience (TIME), a local organization dedicated to the development of the Milton community.
The Moose building has been the hub for Moose Lodge #171 and TIME. It has undergone significant renovations over the last 20 years. Inside the building is The Milton Train Museum, Chef’s Place, Milton MakerSpace, and The Jungle Teen Center. A newly installed elevator makes getting around to visit all four floors easy and accessible to all.
The fresh vision of the building includes plans for more public art on the exterior of the building celebrating Milton — its history and its future — and upcoming family night events in conjunction with the Moose’s popular wing night.
Also Saturday, a dedication ceremony for a memorial tree honoring late Mayor Ed Nelson will also take place at the Milton Mini Park from 9-9:45 a.m.
— RICK DANDES