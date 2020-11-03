SHAMOKIN — Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Inc. will host a pair of free COVID-19 testing locations today in partnership with the Community-Accessible Testing & Education.
Free testing is 8 a.m. to noon at HandUp Foundation, 275 Mahoning St., Milton and in Shamokin at 201 E. Independence St.
The CATE mobile response unit stands for Community-Accessible Testing & Education for COVID-19.
It will be offering COVID-19 testing and education for all community members. No health insurance is required. All services offered on a first come, first serve basis.
CATE provides COVID-19 testing to people who are showing symptoms or who have been exposed and also provides the latest and most accurate information on COVID-19 and how you can protect yourself.
