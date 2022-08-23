SHAMOKIN — A 53-year-old Northumberland man is jailed on $100,000 bail and faces felony sex charges, including the rape of a child, after state police allege he sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl.
Howard Miller, of 9th Street, was arrested Tuesday by Lykens State Police and was arraigned in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic, who sent Miller to Northumberland County Jail.
State police say the investigation began on Tuesday after the parent of the child arrived at the barracks and told troopers she found concerning messages in her daughter's phone from Miller, according to police.
Troopers viewed the phone and said they discovered photographs of the man performing sexual acts, troopers said.
The child told troopers the incidents occurred at a home in Coal Township on at least four occasions and that Miller told the alleged victim he could be like her father, according to police.
Troopers then spoke to Miller who allegedly said he fell in love with the girl and saw himself as a father figure, according to troopers.
Miller then confessed he had sex with the alleged victim on two occasions, troopers said.
Miller was placed under arrest and brought before Gembic on charges of felony rape, aggravated indecent and deviate sexual intercourse with a child.
Miller will appear before Gembic for a preliminary hearing at a later date.