DANVILLE — Danville Area School Board members Monday night approved a preliminary $46.1 million budget for 2022-2023 that includes a 4 percent tax increase but still includes a deficit of $1.76 million.
If adopted as is, property owners in Montour County would pay an average of $66.62 more per year, while those in Riverside and Rush Township, in the Northumberland County portion of the district, would pay an average of $129.20 more, Business Manager Bobby Ely told the board.
Several board members expressed reservations about the spending plan, and Dr. Sandy Green suggested holding off on Ely’s presentation and the vote until the full board could be there. Vice President John Croll and board member Wayne Brookhart were absent.
Ely said, though, the district was under the tight timeline to approve the tentative spending plan so she could advertise it for 10 days and make it available for public inspection for 20 days.
The board later voted 5-2 to approve the proposed budget. Green and board member Richard Vognetz voted no.
Ely said the district’s finances would only get worse if there were no tax increase. She said the board last year approved a 3.5 percent tax increase. There was no increase in the 2020-2021 fiscal year due to COVID, but the board in 2019 approved a 2.7 percent increase for 2019-2020, she said.
“Seventy percent of the district budget is for salary and benefits,” Ely said.
She said that because of market value of property in the district, Danville receives less state funding than some other districts. She said some other districts are in the same situation.
“A lot of districts get more state funding, so they are not hurting as much,” Ely said.
Green said he did not want to raise taxes on people when inflation is at 8 percent.
“It bothers me deeply to raise taxes on my neighbor,” he said.
He said the district must find a way to reduce the deficits without resorting to tax increases.
Board President Michael Clouser said farmers with several properties would have to pay higher taxes in addition to increasing costs for fertilizer.
“If we don’t raise taxes, it’s going to keep depleting our general operating fund balance,” Ely said.
She said nearly $2.5 million of the district’s $7.6 million fund balance was included to help balance the budget.
The board has until June 30, the end of the current fiscal year, to adopt a final budget for 2022-2023.