DANVILLE — School district officials will review bids in late January for needed repairs to Liberty Valley Intermediate School and to make additional classroom space at the Danville Primary School.
That work could be the first of several projects over the next few years that would, if approved, upgrade district facilities and move some grades into different buildings.
Michael Kelly of KCBA Architects, of Center Valley, told the school board in May that his firm’s feasibility study not only noted the repairs needed, it also recommended abandoning the aging, flood-prone middle school, building an addition onto the high school for seventh and eighth grades, moving sixth grade from the middle school to the intermediate school and third grade to the K-2 primary school.
The project also would include moving athletic fields to farmland across from the primary school that the district leases from Danville Borough. KCBA estimated the price tag for all of those recommendations at today’s prices would hit $52.5 million.
District officials have pumped the brakes, though, and are not full speed ahead on doing that entire project. For now, they are waiting to see next month’s bids to determine the scope of the renovations at the intermediate and primary schools.
At the Dec. 6 meeting, the new board voted to seek bids for the renovations and improvements to the Liberty Valley Intermediate School and the Primary School.
“This is an invitation to bid to advertise for the renovations,” district Business Manager Bobbi Ely told the board. “This is not committing the district funds at this point.”
She said once the project is brought before the board’s building and grounds committee and the committee makes a recommendation, that’s when the board will commit the funds.
Estimated $4.7M cost
The board approved a contract with KCBA at the Oct. 26 meeting to do the architectural work for the estimated $4.7 million in renovations at the two schools.
The funds will come from the $8.89 million bond issue the school board approved in September, Ely said. The district also is using some of that bond issue as the district’s $4.3 million share of the Columbia-Montour Area Vocational-Technical School upgrade, she said.
The district had $1.17 million saved toward the contribution.
Ely said the work at Liberty Valley is primarily on the heating, ventilation and air conditioning, or HVAC, as well as other renovations. The work at that school is estimated to cost $4.2 million. The district also plans to add a classroom to the primary school and possibly other renovations as part of the project. That cost is estimated at $500,000, Ely said.
Kelly, during a presentation to the board on Nov. 23, said the first phase of the project would involve HVAC and infrastructure at Liberty Valley and minor renovations at the primary school. He said the board could review the bids on Jan. 25 and consider whether to move forward.
“It’s important to consider whether to move ahead,” he told the board.
The work would include new tiling, ceilings, HVAC, chillers, boilers, anything providing air flow, LED lighting and sinks to make them handicapped-compliant.
Kelly also listed possible additional bid items, such as data cable replacement, carpet replacement, the addition of storage closets, roof ladders and tackboards. Those additional items would add more than $1.06 million to the cost.
Superintendent Ricki Boyle has said the study noted asphalt and sidewalks are coming up, the school needs a roof replacement, moisture is leaking through the floor, the restrooms are not ADA-compliant and the HVAC system needs an upgrade.
Firm hired to do study
The board hired KCBA in February for $8,700 to conduct a districtwide facilities study. The facilities study, or feasibility study, will be incorporated into the district’s long-range 2030 plan.
Kelly said if the board decided to proceed with a districtwide project, it would take 10 to 12 months for approvals.
“Best case scenario is construction starting next summer, and the entire project would take two years, to 2024,” Kelly told the board in May.
If the board waits until this fall to move ahead, completion would take until 2025, he said.
The board so far has only approved seeking bids for work at the two schools.
Boyle said at the May meeting that the fields would have to be done first and would require two years to seed. She said 2025 would be more realistic for completion.
The district is waiting for the state to release restrictions on 20 acres of the former Danville State Hospital farmland that the district is leasing from the borough. The current restrictions prohibit the construction of baseball dugouts there. District officials hope to move the high school baseball field and other athletic fields to the farmland across from the primary school to allow room to possibly expand the high school building for seventh and eighth grades.
Kelly said building the addition to the high school would require moving the baseball field.
The architect said the firm not only looked at the buildings, but also how they could best serve academics. He said discussions were held with building principals about how to make best use of classroom and support space. Discussions will continue in the future, Kelly said.