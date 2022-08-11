RIVERSIDE — Anyone who needs a vegetable for dinner, canned goods or personal hygiene items may be able to find them for free at the new Riverside Borough kiosk.
Mayor John LaMotte, some council members and other residents involved with Boro Life, a community group working for the betterment of the community, are completing work on the 10-foot-high wooden structure, which was installed with the help of Boy Scouts from Troop 33. As of Tuesday, the volunteers just had to finish the roof.
LaMotte and others from the borough created the kiosk where people can share produce, clothing, personal hygiene products and other items for residents in need.
The Scout troop, under Scoutmaster Jesse Moyer, installed the kiosk on Sunday.
“It gave the boys service hours they could use toward their ranks,” Moyer said.
“My boys and I came down and painted it yesterday (Monday), LaMotte said.
LaMotte and borough council members Barb Kriner and Beth Rake brought some squash, canned spaghetti and meatballs and clothing in plastic for the kiosk to demonstrate how it would look.
“If you need it, take it,” LaMotte said. “If you have anything extra, bring it.”
Kriner said any gardener who has too many zucchinis could donate some.
“This was done by Boro Life. No tax dollars went to this,” LaMotte said.
The mayor said the group also has put on a Halloween parade and recently sponsored a free swim day at the Kipp’s Run pool.
“We paid the lifeguards,” he said.
A Christmas parade is in the works.
“Anything that will be fun and draw the community out,” Kriner said.
The Boro Life group has existed for about a year and a half.
Kriner said the kiosk also will be a source of information.
“We’re going to have a cork board (on one side),” she said. “Anybody can put up an announcement for anybody who can mow grass or help the elderly around the house.”
The kiosk is 5 feet across with shelves on both sides. The top shelf on one side might be too high for some people to reach.
“There are slats at the bottom so you can kind of look up (and see what is there),” Rake said.