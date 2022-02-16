DANVILLE — Director of Student Affairs and Services Chris Johns will become a guidance counselor in the Danville Area School District, beginning July 1.
Johns, a former principal of Liberty Valley Intermediate School and then Danville Area High School, was promoted to his current position in February of 2019 as part of an overall restructuring of the district administrative staff by then-Superintendent Jason Bendle.
The school board on Monday night approved a voluntary transfer agreement with Johns that will move him into the bargaining unit but cut his current $106,945 annual salary by $26,508 to $80,437 per year.
“The opportunity was there, and I was looking at a better work-life balance,” Johns said after the board meeting.
“I think he was getting burned out,” Superintendent Ricki Boyle said.
She said Johns was weary of all the nighttime hours and everything else that went along with the job. She said he is a family man who wants to spend more time with his family.
As director of student affairs and services, Johns serves as athletic director and oversees alternative education — including eLearning — counseling coordination and extracurricular activities.
Boyle said during the meeting that Johns requested the transfer. She said he holds a degree in counseling.
The board voted at its Jan. 11 school board meeting to create the additional counseling position. Board member Jenn Gurski questioned Boyle’s recommendation to create a new position. Gurski said she was not opposed to hiring another guidance counselor, but she said Boyle had not presented enough information about the position before placing it on the agenda.
Boyle said on Monday night most of Johns’s current duties will be divided among administrators, but a part-time athletic director and a part-time assistant athletic director would be named to handle those duties for stipends of $10,000 and $5,000, respectively.
The director of curriculum, instruction and technology will oversee eLearning, home schooling and related programs; the district business manager will become Title IX coordinator; principals will oversee extracurricular activities, and the director of special education will oversee related programs. The curriculum director will see a $5,000 bump in pay, director of special education, $3,000 more, while the others will receive an additional $2,000 each for the additional duties.
The board will decide on additional duties at another board meeting, Boyle said.
With the changes in duties, the district will see annual net savings of $56,175, the superintendent said.
Curriculum ‘not deficient’
Boyle also reported the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) has determined Liberty Valley Intermediate School’s fourth-grade curriculum “is not deficient at this time,” though the department made some recommendations.
Parents voiced concerns before the board in November, claiming the district was violating the law and could face legal consequences. Parent Allison Cotner said there was a deficiency in the fourth-grade English Language Arts (ELA) curriculum at Liberty Valley. Sandy Green and Angela Krainak claimed the deficiency led to the resignation of June Heeter, a popular fourth-grade ELA teacher.
Cotner said she even filed a formal curriculum deficiency complaint with PDE.
John Bickhart, who was named director of curriculum, instruction and technology last year, said the district has been trying to provide a quality education during the COVID-19 pandemic. Much of last year was focused on providing cyber and hybrid learning.
Bickhart said teachers are involved in the planning process with administrators to work on correcting problems.
Boyle said after that meeting that, “When we discovered all these things, we worked to correct them.”
Retirements, hiring
On Monday night, the board approved the retirement of four teachers at the end of the school year, two of them fourth-grade teachers at Liberty Valley. Molly Riegel is a fourth-grade teacher and Holly Berkey is a fourth-grade learning support teacher at the school. Also retiring are Mary Lou Potter, a kindergarten teacher at Danville Primary School, and Kelly Smith-Wells, an agriculture teacher at the high school.
Boyle said the four teachers represent about a century of combined teaching experience.
The board also approved the hiring of Stephen Kalberer, Ph.D., as a school psychologist at a contracted yearly salary of $78,458.
After tabling her hiring last month, the board voted to approve Angela Sivillo as head girls soccer coach for $7,785 under a one-year contract.