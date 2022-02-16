DANVILLE — The Danville Area School Board will hold a special meeting on Tuesday evening to fill two vacancies on the board.
Superintendent Ricki Boyle said 12 people applied to fill the positions. The board will interview the candidates then decide on which two to appoint. The special meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.
The appointees will replace Jenn Gurski and Kyle Gordon, who resigned, effective immediately, at the Jan. 25 special meeting. The board had 30 days from then to fill the vacancies.
At Monday night’s regular board meeting, Boyle, Solicitor Carl Beard and board members discussed the process. The board likely will ask each candidate one question, then possibly narrow the field to a smaller group, to whom the board will pose a followup question. The format still must be finalized.
Gurski read a statement to the board when she resigned Jan. 25.
“This decision is a result of my serious concerns for the failure of this current board to consider Pennsylvania school law and (district) board policies, coupled with recent decision-making that places this district at risk for litigation and does not commit to placing the social and emotional needs of children at the forefront of our educational policy decisions,” Gurski read from her statement.
She said she would continue to be a strong advocate for children and families, “but cannot, in good faith, compromise my personal and professional ethics under the leadership of this board.”
Immediately after, Gordon announced his resignation, saying, “I echo Dr. Gurski’s sentiments and will be resigning immediately.”
Neither expanded on their remarks and immediately left as the meeting adjourned.