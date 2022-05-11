DANVILLE — Danville Area School Board member Dr. Sandy Green said he has heard of district staff throwing away old supplies to make room for new and buying new furniture just because there is extra money in their budget.
He suggested administrators “sweep money” from department budgets each April as a way to cut expenses and the district budget deficit.
Board members on Monday night discussed the district’s preliminary $46.1 million budget for 2022-2023 that includes a deficit of $1.76 million, despite a 4 percent tax increase. They plan to hold a public work session on May 23 at 6 p.m. to discuss it further.
Earlier in the meeting, the board unanimously approved paying KCBA Architects $717,091, with a possible contingency expense of $250,000, to pave the middle school parking lot.
Board member Wayne Brookhart said it is badly needed and costs have gone up, but he thought the possible additional cost was high. That sparked a discussion, in which Maintenance Director Ken Berkich said there previously was a 20-foot sinkhole on the property and there are unsuitable soils underneath the surface.
“We do not know what we’re getting into,” Berkich said. “Nobody really knows what’s under there.”
Member Chris Huron said there are safety concerns due to the pooling of water in the lot during the winter.
Green said he couldn’t see spending almost $1 million if the district wasn’t going to stay in the building for at least 10 years. But board member Dr. Yohannes Getachew said if the district does not pave the lot, the building would not sell for as much as it would if it was paved.
Superintendent Ricki Boyle said, “I can see us staying there 10 years.”
Business Manager Bobbi Ely said the money for the paving would come out of the district’s capital reserve fund of $5.25 million. She said there also is a general fund reserve of $7.36 million for a total of more than $12.6 million in reserve funds.
‘Can’t vote for budget’
Green said he couldn’t vote for a budget that included a tax increase and deficit and still look his neighbors in the eye.
“Even with the tax increase, we don’t seem to have a plan to reduce the budget,” he said. “I will only vote to raise taxes if we find a way to reduce the deficit.”
“I can’t vote for the budget as is,” Brookhart agreed.
He suggested that when a vacancy occurs, district officials should look at if the position is needed.
Boyle said administrators already do that.
Boyle also questioned Green’s claim about staff buying unneeded supplies and furniture.
“I don’t know what claim you’re making, but we will look into it,” Boyle said.
Green said one area that should be increased is pay for paraprofessionals, who he said are only paid $11 an hour.
“Burger King pays $15,” Green said, adding Bloomsburg Area School District pays paraprofessionals $14 an hour. Boyle said the district’s starting pay for paraprofessionals is $11.41 an hour, with raises of approximately 30 cents an hour each year.
Green said paraprofessionals are a great help to teachers in the classroom and have to know everything a teacher knows, but without the pay and the degree.
The board voted 5-2 last month to approve the preliminary budget. Green and Richard Vognetz voted no and Vice President John Croll and Brookhart were absent.
The board has until June 30 to adopt a final budget for 2022-2023.