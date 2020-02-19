Shikellamy school directors are expected to hire a new football coach in a special meeting scheduled for Thursday night.
The only agenda item for the 8 p.m. special meeting is a vote on a new Shikellamy Braves head football coach, according to Superintendent Jason Bendle. The meeting will be inside the Shikellamy administration building.
Danville football coach Jim Keiser confirmed he was interviewed by the board Tuesday night. Keiser did not return a call Wednesday seeking comment. Keiser resigned as Danville coach three games into the 2019 season.
The other contender for the job was Shikellamy teacher and current assistant football coach Ron Pratt. Pratt said he was notified by Bendle and Athletic Director Tim Foor on Tuesday night that he did not get the position.
Pratt, who also oversees Sunbury's Community Pool, has been with the district and coaching for nearly 30 years.
"I will take what I learned and grow from it," Ron Pratt said Wednesday. "We always learn from our experiences and move on. I look forward to moving on to continue coaching student-athletes and applying my 28 years of experiences somewhere else."
Keiser was in his 11th season at Danville when he resigned in September just three games into the year. He was suspended after the season opener and resigned two weeks later.
Keiser was 84-39 during his career at Danville.
During the meeting where his resignation was accepted, board member Joel Klena, reading from a statement following the public comments, said Keiser turned in his resignation after the district presented him with the results of an “in-depth investigation” completed by the district administration. Klena said the conclusion of the investigation was “based on written statements from more than 15 individuals.” He said the investigation found continued concern regarding inappropriate language.
Keiser was also suspended for one game in 2018 for a sideline argument with an assistant coach.
Director Jenna Eister-Whitaker said she was aware of the Danville situation but did want to comment after Tuesday's interview.