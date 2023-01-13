SUNBURY — A state broadband authority will challenge approximately 35,000 locations on the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) National Broadband map.
Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority Executive Director Brandon Carson reported the bulk challenge Friday. It will prompt the FCC to work directly with internet service providers to verify the information submitted, according to a news release from the authority.
The FCC’s National Broadband Map displays broadband serviceable locations across the United States where fixed internet service is or can be installed. The commonwealth’s allocation of funding for broadband deployment under the federal infrastructure law is dependent upon the map being accurate. Updates to the National Broadband Map will be a continual process, but this bulk challenge submission is the best opportunity for Pennsylvania’s data to be considered as part of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s state broadband funding allocations, anticipated in summer 2023.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced the creation of the authority in February 2022 to manage at least $100 million in federal aid to coordinate the rollout of broadband across Pennsylvania.