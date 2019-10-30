SUNBURY — The Sunbury branch of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA received a $7,000 grant from Central Susquehanna Community Foundation’s Sunbury Area Health Fund to support youth programming.
Katrina Mouery, co-executive director of the Sunbury YMCA, said the funds would be used yo nurture the potential of every child and teen in our community by supporting their youth development journey. “The Y is the starting point for many youths to learn about becoming and staying active, and developing healthy habits that they will carry with them throughout their lives,” said Mouery.
The Sunbury Area Community Foundation (SACF) was created from the sale of the Sunbury Community Hospital in 2005 as the Sunbury Area Health Foundation to continue to provide for charitable healthcare needs in the Sunbury region. Today the expanded mission of the SACF is helping to meet a multitude of charitable needs for residents of the Sunbury area. For more information, visit www.csgiving.org.
— THE DAILY ITEM