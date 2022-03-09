MAYBERRY TWP. — David E. Bird remembers when most of Mayberry Township’s roads were unpaved.
Over the 55 years he served as a township supervisor, most of that as chairman, that changed. Getting the roads paved was one of his proudest accomplishments during his tenure, believed to be the longest of any supervisor in Montour County.
Bird, 93, who did not run for re-election last year, was the guest of honor at Monday’s supervisors meeting, where township officials, a county commissioner and family members honored him for his years of service.
Bird’s son Supervisor Rodney Bird lured him to the meeting at township Secretary-Treasurer Pat Fahringer’s home, which serves as the township municipal building.
Rodney said he told his dad they wanted him to help with some “FEMA stuff,” and that, “We wanted him to go over a couple of things.”
“I should have suspected something,” the elder Bird said with a grin as he sat at Fahringer’s kitchen table with her, Rodney and Supervisor Robert Dressler Sr.
Later, he joked to the gathering in Fahringer’s kitchen that the made-up story was the first time his boys had lied to him.
Looking on in the kitchen were son and former Supervisor David L. Bird, and his wife, county Treasurer Norma Bird, a former township secretary-treasurer; Rodney’s wife, Cindy, and Montour County Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren. The commissioner attended to present a certificate honoring Bird, after Fahringer read a citation from the state House of Representatives sent by state Rep. Kurt Masser.
“We just wanted to have a little gathering here to thank you for what you’ve done for the community,” said Fahringer. “You were always there when we needed you.”
Bird served as supervisor for so long, there initially was some confusion over just how long that was. The state citation honored Bird for “more than fifty-three years of distinguished service,” noting he served for eight consecutive terms. The county citation also noted he served for eight consecutive terms. The cake Cindy Bird purchased for the celebration noted 53 years of service.
Supervisor terms are up to six years.
Fahringer cleared it up and said her research showed 55 years. All were good natured about the mixup. Cindy Bird joked that she would just smear the number on the cake.
Honoring Bird was the only business that evening for the supervisors in the 7.1-square-mile township that approximately 260 residents call home.
Bird, who was first elected in 1966, said he was most proud of getting the township’s rural dirt roads paved.
“We got them all paved, a little over 10 miles,” he said.
Rodney Bird said there are just three miles of dirt roads left.
“He’s just a book of knowledge of the township,” Fahringer said.
David E. Bird was following a family tradition by serving as supervisor. According to newspaper archives, his grandfather, William E. Bird, served as a township supervisor from 1947-53. David’s father, Edward W. Bird, was a supervisor from 1955-61.
David E. was born and raised on the family homestead. He told a story about his birth that his dad told him.
“My dad had to go to Catawissa in a horse and sleigh to get the doctor,” Bird deadpanned, adding with a grin, “I remember that, too.”