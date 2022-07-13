DANVILLE — Two men will have a chance to clear their records following their admission to a special probation program.
Montour County President Judge Gary Norton admitted the two to the Accelerated Rehabilitation Disposition Program, a six-to-12-month program. If participants follow the program’s guidelines by reporting to their probation officer, paying their fines and costs and avoiding further arrest, their records are cleared.
The two admitted on July 6 were Ronald Lee Williams Jr., 52, of 93 Oak St., Mahoning Township, charged with shoplifting $531.46 worth of merchandise from Weis Markets in Danville between Jan. 1 and March 24 of 2021, and Nicholas Corey Sexton, 22, Bloomsburg, charged with driving under the influence of alcohol on Oct. 16, 2021, on River Drive in Cooper Township. State police said Sexton’s blood alcohol content was .196 percent.