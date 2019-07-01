The Northumberland County Coroner's office has been called to the scene of an accident in Upper Mahanoy Township involving multiple ATVs.
Emergency responders from Northumberland, Schuylkill and Dauphin counties are on the scene of the accident. Life Flight was called to the scene which is near the Northumberland/Schuylkill county line.
At 6:10 p.m. the first call came for the crash on Schwaben Creek Road at the intersection with Route 125.
According to 511PA, Route 125 is closed in both directions south of Gowen City.
More details will be published when they become available.