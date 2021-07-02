Emergency crews from southeastern Northumberland County have a three-alarm fire in Kulpmont under control this morning, about two hours after the first call came in.
The first call for the blaze on the 600 block of Pine Street came in at 6:23 a.m. A third-alarm was called about 12 minutes later. Additional fire crews were staged in and around Kulpmont to respond if needed.
According to emergency radio communication, fire was first seen emerging from the basement before spreading. Heavy smoke encircled the home and large flames engulfed the second floor could be seen from first-floor windows as well.
At 7:36 a.m., crews battling the fire were called to evacuate the structure as flames spread throughout the home.
More than 20 emergency crews from Northumberland, Montour and Schuylkill counties have been called to the scene.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.