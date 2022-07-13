DANVILLE — A Valley Township man who threatened to burn down a couple’s house and threatened a woman with a knife and a stun gun was sentenced in Montour County Court recently to up to 5 1/2 years in state prison.
President Judge Gary Norton handed Brandon Mark Hendricks a combined prison term of 33 to 66 months for the crimes that occurred in late 2020 and early 2021. Hendricks, 40, who last lived at 415 Klondike Road in the township, walked around the residence owned by Brian and Christine Fishburn carrying a gas can and threatening to burn it down on Aug. 21 of last year, according to the criminal complaint.
Hendricks was sentenced July 6 to charges related to two incidents of driving under the influence of controlled substances, resisting arrest and two counts of terroristic threats. He pleaded guilty to the charges on June 6.
Norton also ordered Hendricks to pay court costs, $3,100 in fines, participate in the State Alcohol Highway Safety Program, undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation and perform 40 hours of community service.
Bit security guard
Dannille Kathleen Billow, 32, of 138 Poplar Ave., Milton, was sentenced to 72 hours to six months in the Columbia County Prison, with automatic parole after the minimum, for driving under the influence of marijuana and methamphetamine, as well as a consecutive 12 months probation for simple assault. She must pay court costs, $1,500 in fines and $500 in restitution.
According to the charges, she crashed her car in the Geisinger Medical Center parking lot on March 8, 2021. Mahoning Township police said Billow’s vehicle struck two other vehicles and she bit two EMS personnel and security guard Krista Liotti. Billow previously pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and no contest to simple assault, claiming she had no recollection of the incident.
Billow also must take part in the State Alcohol High Safety Program and perform 20 hours of community service.
In other sentencings:
Jeffrey Scott Miller, 51, of Ashland, was sentenced to three to six months in the Montour County Prison, concurrent with a six-to-12-month sentence he currently is serving in the Schuylkill County Prison. He previously pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia — a hypodermic needle, scale and grinder with marijuana inside — on Aug. 25, 2020, at the Super 8 motel in Valley Township.
Daniel Bilby, 32, of Bloomsburg, six to 12 months in the Montour County Prison, with credit for 210 days served and immediate parole for the balance of the maximum sentence, on a simple assault charge for stabbing Calvin King, of 60 Lower Mulberry St., Danville, in King’s apartment on Dec. 28, 2020. Bilby also must pay court costs and a $300 fine.
Shannon Lynn Fink, 39, of Orangeville, 12 months probation, costs, a $300 fine, restitution of $20.99 and drug and alcohol evaluation for taking a package containing a black maternity shirt from the residence of Teresa and Wayne Ryman, 180 Gotschal Road, West Hemlock Township, last Nov. 27.
Kristina Leanne Riddle, 31, of Berwick, 72 hours to six months in the Columbia County Prison, with automatic parole at the end of the minimum, for driving under the influence of amphetamine, methamphetamine, THC, buprenorphine, and norbuprenorphine in connection with a vehicle crash at Ferry and Center streets in Danville on Oct. 22, 2019. Norton also sentenced Riddle to 12 months concurrent probation for reckless endangerment because Riddle’s 9-year-old daughter was in the car. He also ordered her to pay court costs and $1,300 in fines, participate in the State Alcohol Highway Safety Program, undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation and perform 20 hours of community service.
Robert L. Washington, 61, of 552 E. Front St., Danville, to 12 months probation, court costs and $600 in fines for simple assault and reckless endangerment of another person for punching and kicking his wife in the face and head, causing bleeding and swelling, on Oct. 10, 2019, at Church and Market streets in Danville.
Deplorable conditions
Two other defendants pleaded guilty during the same court session.
Lucy Lorraine Mowery, 60, of 423 Blue Springs Terrace, Derry Township, admitted to two counts of endangering the welfare of children for raising her 17-year-old mentally and physically disabled daughter in deplorable conditions, where trash was stacked to the ceiling, in January of 2020, according to the criminal complaint. The daughter was placed in foster care.
Mowery told Norton she has had all of her toes amputated and she suffers from PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) and anxiety.
The judge placed her on unsupervised probation for one year and told her to pay court costs.
Calvin King, 36, of 60 Lower Mulberry St., Danville, pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl and two used hypodermic needles and driving with a suspended license on Sept. 25, 2020. The judge ordered a pre-sentencing investigation.