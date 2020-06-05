Ditching social distancing for hugs and photo-ops with diplomas, Warrior Run's newly minted Class of 2020 celebrated a graduation ceremony unlike any in school history Friday night.
The parking lot of the high school was filled with decorated vehicles, families and friends as the new graduates participated in a drive-in graduation event at the place they've called home for four years.
"The circumstances have made it a little weird a little hectic," senior Kylee Kaufman said as she decorated her vehicle with her family before the ceremony. "But I am glad we are all able to get back together."
Valedictorian Rachel Yohn reminded her classmates of common words many have potentially overlooked prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, including strength, service and hard work.
"How do we bridge these values of the past with our new, uncertain future?" she asked fellow graduates. "One word that forms this bridge is the word 'essential.' During this pandemic, the word 'essential' has been used to describe critical workers like doctors, nurses, and first-responders. After constantly hearing this word, though, I realized two things. First, each of us has a unique, essential purpose in this world. Second, it is those everyday values of strength, service and hard work that are the keys to pursue that purpose."
Senior Madison Blickley spent time before Friday night's speeches and parade catching up with classmates, some that she hasn't seen in person in nearly three months.
"I wish that this would have been different, but I am glad we still have the opportunity before we move into the next stage of our lives," Blickley, who is heading to Kutztown University in the fall, said. "I am glad to see of friends I haven't seen since March, get some pictures and a little bit of closure."
For closure, Yohn reminded the graduate to embrace the challenges they have overcome.
"Class of 2020, it has been a year that no one will ever forget," Yohn said as she concluded her messages to classmates. "We have a choice to either define this year by what we’ve lost or embrace this year by what we’ve gained. We’ve gained strength as individuals and as the Class of 2020, we’ve strived to serve our school and community even in the midst of a pandemic, and we’ve worked hard to rise above our circumstances."