By Joe Sylvester
NORTHUMBERLAND — Friends and neighbors brought special birthday wishes on Sunday to two World War II veterans who are more than 100 years old.
Joe Diblin, a former U.S. Army Air Corps pilot and flight instructor and longtime Daily Item columnist, turns 103 today. David Simington, who served under Gen. George Patton in World War II, turned 101 on July 7.
They celebrated on Sunday with the help of the Nottingham Village senior living community and friends who drove by the front entrance of Nottingham Retirement Center, where Simington and Diblin were seated as center staff members stood by and accepted the occasional gift or card for the pair from the vehicles’ occupants.
At least a couple dozen vehicles came through for well-wishers to offer greetings.
“Can I have this every day?” Diblin asked the staffers early on.
Both he and Simington enjoyed the celebration.
Asked about the secret of their longevity, Diblin replied, “It wasn’t easy. Forty-two years of flying, I’m lucky to be here.”
Simington quipped, “Keeping your mouth shut. Mainly knowing when to speak and when to be quiet.”
Both served during World War II and beyond. Diblin, a Hightstown, New Jersey, native, attended Bucknell and majored in journalism. He already knew how to fly a plane when he entered the Army Air Corps. He said the military wouldn’t let him fly in combat, so he instructed pilots on how the fly the four-engine B-24s. After the war, he taught high school for six years then worked for an aircraft engine company. He spent 16 years in the Air Force Reserves.
Simington, a native of Mooresburg, Montour County, spent 30 years in the service. He not only served under Patton, he met and talked with the general several times, he said.
“He was a nice gentleman,” Simington recalled. “He taught me a lot about the history of Europe you don’t read in history books. He knows Eastern Europe like the back of your hand.”
Simington said he helped to rescue about 200 Lipizzaner horses from the Russians.
After the war, Simington sold John Deere farm equipment and spent 30 years in the Army Reserves.
The idea for the drive-by salute came from Nina Ditty, a certified nursing assistant (CNA) at the retirement center, where both men live. Ditty also organized the event for the centenarians.
“It’s just that they are 101 and 103,” Ditty said. “Not too many people get that chance. It’s truly an honor to take care of them.”
She said most of the people who drove by were from the retirement cottages on the Nottingham Village grounds.
“I never had anything like this,” Diblin said. “It’s nice to be remembered.”