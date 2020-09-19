We write to express our concern about Union County Chairman Preston Boop’s comment in The Daily Item report dated Sept. 12 about racist messages that are being sprayed illegally on public property in the greater Mifflinburg area.
If Mr. Boop did in fact indicate that these racist messages are nothing more than a “prank,” then at the very least, this seems to indicate a trivializing of the problem of racism in our area. And if it was merely “some kid ... playing a prank,” then what does this say about what our youth are willing to express, how they’re being brought up, what they’re being taught (or not taught) in our schools, and ultimately what our community is willing to condone? Rather than denying the seriousness of these incidents, we should be deeply ashamed that they are still happening in our community, and we should do something about it. We must do something about it.
We demand that Mr. Boop, as Union County Chairman, issue a public statement at the earliest possible time indicating clearly and without equivocation that he rejects such racist messages. As should every other elected official in our area.
Bill Flack, Deirdre O’Connor, Doug Richard, Mifflinburg
Kristy Dax, Lewisburg
Mifflinburg Against Racism and Hate