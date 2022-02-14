SUNBURY — A pop-up drug search at the Shikellamy High School conducted by the state police Friday resulted in no findings, according to Superintendent Jason Bendle.
Bendle said he and Shikellamy Police Chief Shawn Williams and Principal Marc Freeman were present at the school and had the sweep planned.
“We found exactly what we wanted,” Bendle said. “Nothing.”
Bendle said the school district will conduct sweeps from time to time and he thanked Williams and the state police.
“I can’t say enough about safety in our schools and we are being very proactive,” he said.
At around 9 a.m. a state trooper and a drug K-9 entered the school and students remained in classrooms while the dog roamed the hallways, Bendle said.
