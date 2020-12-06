Nottingham Village operators use parade instrument to raise spirits

NORTHUMBERLAND — The sound of a calliope, however rare these days, remains a smile maker. Generally thought of in conjunction with parades, festivals and circuses, calliope music is just plain fun.
In 1993, Gini and Fred Kessler, operators of Nottingham Village in Northumberland, attended a 4th of July parade in New Hampshire and marveled at the crowd’s reaction to a passing calliope.
“Everyone smiled and clapped their hands when it went by,” Gini recalls, adding that “there can never be enough music in a parade.”
They thought it would be fun to find one and enter it in local parades here. They discovered the parade show stopper, a New Tone Air Calliope, belonged to someone they knew and that he had another unrestored calliope he was willing to sell. It was being stored in a warehouse in Dallastown, Pa. by a gentleman whose hobby was an interest in band instruments and calliopes.
The purchase was made.
Calliopes have anywhere from 25 to 67 “whistles.” Boxes of the newly-purchased parts, including 43 brass pipes, were transported to Carlisle, to be rehabilitated by Mike Kintiner, a master at restoring calliopes and other air pressure instruments.
The project took two years to complete.
The Kesslers’ calliope was manufactured in the early 1900s by the National Calliope Corporation of Kansas City, Mo. The National model, Gini explains, “can be played with a regular keyboard or by air pressure using paper rolls like a player piano. It was originally fitted with a hit and miss gasoline engine connected to an air compressor. The hit and miss has been retired and replaced with a much quieter small modern generator.”
In addition, a trailer with an awning to protect the brass pipes from mist or drizzle was custom-made.
Gini strongly recommends that “anyone operating the calliope should use ear plugs as it has only one volume which is loud, very loud.”
It has been featured in many local parades over the years including the annual Lewisburg Victorian Christmas Parade where no motorized vehicles were allowed. “Four Bucknell students would pull it, and it doesn’t pull easily with the custom trailer under it,” Gini says, adding, “They definitely needed ear plugs.”
The calliope’s most recent assignment was to recognize local health care providers. “It has gone on the road and visited health care facilities in Watsontown, Lewisburg, Northumberland, Sunbury and Selinsgrove just to say thank you and hopefully bring a smile to others,” she says. “So many residents have had to shelter in place for months because of the pandemic. Hopefully, the hardworking staff members had a break from routines as well.”
The calliope had a “hiccup” last summer,” she adds, but “we are so fortunate to have Knoebels Amusement Park located nearby as they have a master repair person who can work on the calliope. They have quite a collection of musical instruments that play with air pressure. It takes a real craftsman to work with these extra special treasures.”
Nottingham is planning a drive-through at local facilities before Christmas, playing holiday music for residents, weather permitting.