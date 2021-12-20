Food service location inspections from across the Valley from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30, 2021.
MONTOUR
BSI PHP
Date of report: 11/22
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DANVILLE SUPER 8
Date of report: 11/22
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
KACHIN INTERNATIONAL
Date of report: 11/22
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LIBERTY-VALLEY ELEMENTARY
Date of report: 11/22
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
QUALITY INN
Date of report: 11/04
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DANVILLE MIDDLE SCHOOL
Date of report: 11/01
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
UNIDA PIZZA
Date of report: 11/01
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NORTHUMBERLAND
DOLLAR GENERAL #398
Date of report: 11/30
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOMINO’S #4784
Date of report: 11/30
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Utility sink has a hose attachment that is hanging below the flood rim of the sink and not an appropriate air gap.)
DRIES’ ORCHARDS
Date of report: 11/30
Town: Paxinos
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
IRISH ISLE PROVISION CO & MEAT MARKET
Date of report: 11/30
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LINDA’S KITCHEN
Date of report: 11/30
Town: Paxinos
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(A food employee was observed touching raw vegetables for coleslaw with bare hands.)
MASSERS FARM MARKET LLC
Date of report: 11/30
Town: Paxinos
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SCICCHITANO’S CATERING
Date of report: 11/30
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WEIS MARKET, INC. #36
Date of report: 11/30
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed icing stored directly on the floor in bakery freezer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 2(Observed the hood above the pizza oven, with an accumulation of dust.)
GOOD WILL HOSE COMPANY
Date of report: 11/29
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed the cabinet and floor, in the deep fryer area, with an accumulation of grease.) 2(The eggs in the walk-in cooler were beyond the date-marking and requires discarding.) 3(Eggs were stored above ready to eat foods in the walk-in cooler.)
SUNBUrY STEAM FIRE ENGINE CO. #1
Date of report: 11/29
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed pot of soup stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 2(Hotdog buns in the walk-in cooler were beyond the date-marking and requires discarding.)
TASTECRAFT
Date of report: 11/29
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CLAYT’S CORNER TAVERN
Date of report: 11/24
Town: {span}Trevorton{/span}
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed hood’s baffle filters, in fryer area, with a heavy accumulation of dirt, food residue, and debris.) 2(Dish sink has a hose attachment that is hanging below the flood rim of the sink and not an appropriate air gap. Repeat due to no hook on wall.)
DOLLAR GENERAL #10003
Date of report: 11/24
Town: {span}Trevorton{/span}
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PICARELLAS PIZZA
Date of report: 11/24
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CATINO WINE & FOOD SERVICES
Date of report: 11/19
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CVS PHARMACY #1894
Date of report: 11/19
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GSACH CORNER SHOP
Date of report: 11/19
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NORTHUMBERLAND AREA VOL-TECH
Date of report: 11/19
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
OUR LADY OF LOURDES REG SCHOOL
Date of report: 11/19
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SHOWCASE BILLIARDS
Date of report: 11/19
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TWO GUYS FROM ITALY
Date of report: 11/19
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WATSON MART
Date of report: 11/19
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Mold buildup on tip of one slushie machine dispenser.) 2(Milk with sell by dates 11/16-11/18 observed for sale. All were pulled and discarded. Four 16 oz and 2 Qts.)
CINN-FUL TREATS
Date of report: 11/17
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
IMPERIAL LANES
Date of report: 11/17
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
JEAN’S GRUB SUB HUB
Date of report: 11/17
Town: Montandon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR TREE #2853
Date of report: 11/16
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PIZZA HUT #037314
Date of report: 11/16
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SHAMOKIN AREA EL SCH
Date of report: 11/16
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SHAMOKIN AREA MIDDLE/HS
Date of report: 11/16
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
7-ELEVEN 40402A
Date of report: 11/08
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CHIEF SHIKELLAMY EL SCHOOL
Date of report: 11/08
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LIVESTOCK MARKET
Date of report: 11/08
Town: Dewart
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Date of report: 11/08
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
VFW POST #1532
Date of report: 11/08
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BOHEMIAN WRAPSODY MFF3
Date of report: 11/05
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
EL RANCHO RESTAURANT & LOUNGE
Date of report: 11/05
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SCHOCK’S CONCESSIONS MFF 3
Date of report: 11/05
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GRACE BECK EL SCHOOL
Date of report: 11/04
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SHIKELLAMY H/S
Date of report: 11/04
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CHINA BOWL & SUSHI
Date of report: 11/02
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
COUNTRY CORNER CAFE, THE
Date of report: 11/02
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.)
MT CARMEL ONE STOP SHOP
Date of report: 11/02
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
VINE STREET SANDWICH SHOP
Date of report: 11/02
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUNOCO — QUICK SHOP #5
Date of report: 11/02
Town: {span}Northumberland{/span}
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SNYDER
BAMBOO PALACE I
Date of report: 11/29
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed filter screens and fire suppression nozzles, in the hood area, with encrusted grease accumulation.)
GERTRUDE HAWK CHOCOLATES #76
Date of report: 11/29
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
VFW POST #6631
Date of report: 11/29
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WENDY’S #19117
Date of report: 11/29
Town: Hummels Wharf
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TROUTMAN’S MEAT MARKET, INC.
Date of report: 11/24
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DAIRY QUEEN #41344
Date of report: 11/22
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL #3481
Date of report: 11/22
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PANERA BREAD #1599
Date of report: 11/22
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BEST BOWL
Date of report: 11/18
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
EL ENCANTO
Date of report: 11/18
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PEPPER TREE, THE
Date of report: 11/18
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TARGET #2439
Date of report: 11/18
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE VILLA THERESA
Date of report: 11/18
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food employees observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.) 2(Old food residue observed on the handwash sink faucet area, indicating no thorough cleaning.)
LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE #5369
Date of report: 11/17
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RED ROBIN #465
Date of report: 11/17
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BEAVER SPRINGS SENIOR CENTER
Date of report: 11/15
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR TREE #4767
Date of report: 11/15
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HARVEYS FOOD MART #2
Date of report: 11/15
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TOP STAR EXPRESS #0032
Date of report: 11/15
Town: Beavertown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Can opener blade observed with old food residue.) 2(Flooring, in the store area, is damaged household-grade covering and not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent.)
WEST SNYDER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 11/15
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
AMC SELINSGROVE 12
Date of report: 11/12
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DEGENSTEIN CAMPUS CENTER
Date of report: 11/12
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL #19800
Date of report: 11/12
Town: Port Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HILSHER‘S GENERAL STORE
Date of report: 11/12
Town: Port Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
OLD TRAIL SUPPLY
Date of report: 11/12
Town: Port Trevorton
Compliant: xxx
Violations: 1(Pre-packaged, sliced cold cuts not being labeled with manufacturer’s use-by date.)
SCHOLARLY GROUNDS IN BLOUGH-WEIS LIBRARY
Date of report: 11/12
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DUNKIN DONUTS — MIDDLEBURG
Date of report: 11/09
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HARVEY’S FOOD MART # 3
Date of report: 11/09
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MANDY’S SOFT PRETZELS & HOAGIES @ MIDDLEBURG
Date of report: 11/09
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MIDD-WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL
Date of report: 11/09
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUBWAY
Date of report: 11/09
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUBWAY #24147
Date of report: 11/05
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUBWAY #52838
Date of report: 11/05
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TACO BELL #39058
Date of report: 11/01
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The handwash sink located in the front handwash area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F.)
UNION
BUFFALO VALLEY SPORTSMEN’S ASSOCIATION
Date of report: 11/29
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Two pint bottles of milk were beyond the sell-by-date. Corrected on site.)
BUFFALO VALLEY SPORTSMEN’S ASSOCIATION
Date of report: 11/24
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL
Date of report: 11/24
Town: Hartleton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HARVEYS FOOD MART
Date of report: 11/24
Town: Millmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Buildup of dripped syrups/moisture under soda fountain concentrate rack in rear storage area.) 2(Two half gallons, 1 quart and 1 gallon of milk observed for sale with sell by dates prior to 11/23. All were pulled and discarded.) 3(Hand sink observed with steel wool and scrub pad in basin and plastic food tote covering sink while is dripped dry. Hand sink to be used for hand washing only and clean and accessible at all times.)
ROONEY’S PUB
Date of report: 11/24
Town: New Columbia
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CHINA CHEF
Date of report: 11/19
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Buildup of food splatter/spillage observed on exterior of some refrigerator doors in the kitchen and also on some stainless surfaces of the kitchen walls especially near 3-compartment sink. Accumulation of mold-like residue on fan guards, ceiling and wall surfaces and electrical conduit in the walk-in cooler.)
OMA’S ANTIQUE EMPORIUM
Date of report: 11/19
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DUTCHMAN’S KETTLECORN @ LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET
Date of report: 11/17
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LINDA’S DELI
Date of report: 11/17
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CROSSROAD FARMS
Date of report: 11/10
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GRAM’S EXPRESS
Date of report: 11/10
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Floor tiles cracked and missing in one area at the warewash sink.)
LFM SAUSAGE STAND
Date of report: 11/10
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUNSET VALLEY BAKERY
Date of report: 11/10
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TOMAHAWKS
Date of report: 11/10
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MCDONALD’S #17733
Date of report: 11/05
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Exposed food preparation observed in areas of active construction / repair without effective protection or separation of food preparation.)
BRASSERIE LOUIS
Date of report: 11/04
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Black and pink mold-like residue on lip of ice deflector plate in ice machine bin.)
KITCH IT 2 THE CURB @ THE MILLER CENTER
Date of report: 11/04
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MCDONALD’S
Date of report: 11/04
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PERKINS RESTAURANT
Date of report: 11/04
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Accumulation of dropped food and grease under and behind both grills at cookline.) 2(Buildup of food residuals on racks in walk-in cooler.)