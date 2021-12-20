Food inspections

The Daily Item will publish the results of restaurant inspections monthly.

Food service location inspections from across the Valley from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30, 2021.

MONTOUR

BSI PHP

Date of report: 11/22

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DANVILLE SUPER 8

Date of report: 11/22

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

KACHIN INTERNATIONAL

Date of report: 11/22

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LIBERTY-VALLEY ELEMENTARY

Date of report: 11/22

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

QUALITY INN

Date of report: 11/04

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DANVILLE MIDDLE SCHOOL

Date of report: 11/01

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

UNIDA PIZZA

Date of report: 11/01

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

NORTHUMBERLAND

DOLLAR GENERAL #398

Date of report: 11/30

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOMINO’S #4784

Date of report: 11/30

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Utility sink has a hose attachment that is hanging below the flood rim of the sink and not an appropriate air gap.)

DRIES’ ORCHARDS

Date of report: 11/30

Town: Paxinos

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

IRISH ISLE PROVISION CO & MEAT MARKET

Date of report: 11/30

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LINDA’S KITCHEN

Date of report: 11/30

Town: Paxinos

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(A food employee was observed touching raw vegetables for coleslaw with bare hands.)

MASSERS FARM MARKET LLC

Date of report: 11/30

Town: Paxinos

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SCICCHITANO’S CATERING

Date of report: 11/30

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WEIS MARKET, INC. #36

Date of report: 11/30

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed icing stored directly on the floor in bakery freezer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 2(Observed the hood above the pizza oven, with an accumulation of dust.)

GOOD WILL HOSE COMPANY

Date of report: 11/29

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed the cabinet and floor, in the deep fryer area, with an accumulation of grease.) 2(The eggs in the walk-in cooler were beyond the date-marking and requires discarding.) 3(Eggs were stored above ready to eat foods in the walk-in cooler.)

SUNBUrY STEAM FIRE ENGINE CO. #1

Date of report: 11/29

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed pot of soup stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 2(Hotdog buns in the walk-in cooler were beyond the date-marking and requires discarding.)

TASTECRAFT

Date of report: 11/29

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CLAYT’S CORNER TAVERN

Date of report: 11/24

Town: {span}Trevorton{/span}

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed hood’s baffle filters, in fryer area, with a heavy accumulation of dirt, food residue, and debris.) 2(Dish sink has a hose attachment that is hanging below the flood rim of the sink and not an appropriate air gap. Repeat due to no hook on wall.)

DOLLAR GENERAL #10003

Date of report: 11/24

Town: {span}Trevorton{/span}

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PICARELLAS PIZZA

Date of report: 11/24

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CATINO WINE & FOOD SERVICES

Date of report: 11/19

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CVS PHARMACY #1894

Date of report: 11/19

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GSACH CORNER SHOP

Date of report: 11/19

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

NORTHUMBERLAND AREA VOL-TECH

Date of report: 11/19

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

OUR LADY OF LOURDES REG SCHOOL

Date of report: 11/19

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SHOWCASE BILLIARDS

Date of report: 11/19

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TWO GUYS FROM ITALY

Date of report: 11/19

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WATSON MART

Date of report: 11/19

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Mold buildup on tip of one slushie machine dispenser.) 2(Milk with sell by dates 11/16-11/18 observed for sale. All were pulled and discarded. Four 16 oz and 2 Qts.)

CINN-FUL TREATS

Date of report: 11/17

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

IMPERIAL LANES

Date of report: 11/17

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

JEAN’S GRUB SUB HUB

Date of report: 11/17

Town: Montandon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR TREE #2853

Date of report: 11/16

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PIZZA HUT #037314

Date of report: 11/16

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SHAMOKIN AREA EL SCH

Date of report: 11/16

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SHAMOKIN AREA MIDDLE/HS

Date of report: 11/16

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

7-ELEVEN 40402A

Date of report: 11/08

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CHIEF SHIKELLAMY EL SCHOOL

Date of report: 11/08

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LIVESTOCK MARKET

Date of report: 11/08

Town: Dewart

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Date of report: 11/08

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

VFW POST #1532

Date of report: 11/08

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BOHEMIAN WRAPSODY MFF3

Date of report: 11/05

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

EL RANCHO RESTAURANT & LOUNGE

Date of report: 11/05

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SCHOCK’S CONCESSIONS MFF 3

Date of report: 11/05

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GRACE BECK EL SCHOOL

Date of report: 11/04

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SHIKELLAMY H/S

Date of report: 11/04

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CHINA BOWL & SUSHI

Date of report: 11/02

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

COUNTRY CORNER CAFE, THE

Date of report: 11/02

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility has an employee who held a Certified Food Manager certificate; however, the certificate has expired and is no longer valid.)

MT CARMEL ONE STOP SHOP

Date of report: 11/02

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

VINE STREET SANDWICH SHOP

Date of report: 11/02

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUNOCO — QUICK SHOP #5

Date of report: 11/02

Town: {span}Northumberland{/span}

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SNYDER

BAMBOO PALACE I

Date of report: 11/29

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed filter screens and fire suppression nozzles, in the hood area, with encrusted grease accumulation.)

GERTRUDE HAWK CHOCOLATES #76

Date of report: 11/29

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

VFW POST #6631

Date of report: 11/29

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WENDY’S #19117

Date of report: 11/29

Town: Hummels Wharf

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TROUTMAN’S MEAT MARKET, INC.

Date of report: 11/24

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DAIRY QUEEN #41344

Date of report: 11/22

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR GENERAL #3481

Date of report: 11/22

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PANERA BREAD #1599

Date of report: 11/22

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BEST BOWL

Date of report: 11/18

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

EL ENCANTO

Date of report: 11/18

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PEPPER TREE, THE

Date of report: 11/18

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TARGET #2439

Date of report: 11/18

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE VILLA THERESA

Date of report: 11/18

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food employees observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.) 2(Old food residue observed on the handwash sink faucet area, indicating no thorough cleaning.)

LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE #5369

Date of report: 11/17

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RED ROBIN #465

Date of report: 11/17

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BEAVER SPRINGS SENIOR CENTER

Date of report: 11/15

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR TREE #4767

Date of report: 11/15

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HARVEYS FOOD MART #2

Date of report: 11/15

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TOP STAR EXPRESS #0032

Date of report: 11/15

Town: Beavertown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Can opener blade observed with old food residue.) 2(Flooring, in the store area, is damaged household-grade covering and not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent.)

WEST SNYDER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 11/15

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

AMC SELINSGROVE 12

Date of report: 11/12

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DEGENSTEIN CAMPUS CENTER

Date of report: 11/12

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR GENERAL #19800

Date of report: 11/12

Town: Port Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HILSHER‘S GENERAL STORE

Date of report: 11/12

Town: Port Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

OLD TRAIL SUPPLY

Date of report: 11/12

Town: Port Trevorton

Compliant: xxx

Violations: 1(Pre-packaged, sliced cold cuts not being labeled with manufacturer’s use-by date.)

SCHOLARLY GROUNDS IN BLOUGH-WEIS LIBRARY

Date of report: 11/12

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DUNKIN DONUTS — MIDDLEBURG

Date of report: 11/09

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HARVEY’S FOOD MART # 3

Date of report: 11/09

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MANDY’S SOFT PRETZELS & HOAGIES @ MIDDLEBURG

Date of report: 11/09

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MIDD-WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL

Date of report: 11/09

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUBWAY

Date of report: 11/09

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUBWAY #24147

Date of report: 11/05

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUBWAY #52838

Date of report: 11/05

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TACO BELL #39058

Date of report: 11/01

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The handwash sink located in the front handwash area does not have water at a temperature of at least 100°F.)

UNION

BUFFALO VALLEY SPORTSMEN’S ASSOCIATION

Date of report: 11/29

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Two pint bottles of milk were beyond the sell-by-date. Corrected on site.)

BUFFALO VALLEY SPORTSMEN’S ASSOCIATION

Date of report: 11/24

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR GENERAL

Date of report: 11/24

Town: Hartleton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HARVEYS FOOD MART

Date of report: 11/24

Town: Millmont

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Buildup of dripped syrups/moisture under soda fountain concentrate rack in rear storage area.) 2(Two half gallons, 1 quart and 1 gallon of milk observed for sale with sell by dates prior to 11/23. All were pulled and discarded.) 3(Hand sink observed with steel wool and scrub pad in basin and plastic food tote covering sink while is dripped dry. Hand sink to be used for hand washing only and clean and accessible at all times.)

ROONEY’S PUB

Date of report: 11/24

Town: New Columbia

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CHINA CHEF

Date of report: 11/19

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Buildup of food splatter/spillage observed on exterior of some refrigerator doors in the kitchen and also on some stainless surfaces of the kitchen walls especially near 3-compartment sink. Accumulation of mold-like residue on fan guards, ceiling and wall surfaces and electrical conduit in the walk-in cooler.)

OMA’S ANTIQUE EMPORIUM

Date of report: 11/19

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DUTCHMAN’S KETTLECORN @ LEWISBURG FARMER’S MARKET

Date of report: 11/17

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LINDA’S DELI

Date of report: 11/17

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CROSSROAD FARMS

Date of report: 11/10

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GRAM’S EXPRESS

Date of report: 11/10

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Floor tiles cracked and missing in one area at the warewash sink.)

LFM SAUSAGE STAND

Date of report: 11/10

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUNSET VALLEY BAKERY

Date of report: 11/10

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TOMAHAWKS

Date of report: 11/10

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MCDONALD’S #17733

Date of report: 11/05

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Exposed food preparation observed in areas of active construction / repair without effective protection or separation of food preparation.)

BRASSERIE LOUIS

Date of report: 11/04

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Black and pink mold-like residue on lip of ice deflector plate in ice machine bin.)

KITCH IT 2 THE CURB @ THE MILLER CENTER

Date of report: 11/04

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MCDONALD’S

Date of report: 11/04

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PERKINS RESTAURANT

Date of report: 11/04

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Accumulation of dropped food and grease under and behind both grills at cookline.) 2(Buildup of food residuals on racks in walk-in cooler.)

