Food service location inspections from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30.
Restaurants are inspected throughout the year by state and local agents. Inspection reports are submitted to the state and can be viewed by the public at https://www.pafoodsafety.state.pa.us/web/inspection/publicinspectionsearch.aspx
MONTOUR COUNTY
BSI PHP
Date of report: 11/22/2019
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Household refrigerator food was held at 54°F, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
SHEETZ #372
Date of report: 11/22/2019
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUBWAY #14851
Date of report: 11/22/2019
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Walk-in cooler food was held at 45°F, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
BEST WESTERN PLUS
Date of report: 11/21/2019
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CURLY’S BAR & GRILL @ QUALITY INN
Date of report: 11/21/2019
Town: Danville
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(Three by nine foot area of standing water observed in front of customer’s microwave oven.) 2 (The food facility does not maintain Food Employee Certification records as required: affective 1/1/20 there must be a certified food handler on duty for both breakfast and bar periods.) 3 (Mop not being hung to air dry: observed stored in dirty water bucket.) 4(Scrambled eggs held at 117°F, in the service area, rather than 135°F or above as required.) 5 (Bar’s soda gun holder, a food-contact surface, was observed to have heavy mold-like substance residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Walk-in cooler shelving, a food-contact surface, was observed to have mold-like substance accumulations and was not clean to sight and touch.) 6 (The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.) 7 (Kitchen microwave oven does not meet the safety standards specified in the Code of Federal Regulations: missing opening button and heavy burns along inside door. Customer microwave oven does not meet the safety standards specified in the Code of Federal Regulations: burns along inside door.)
GEORGE’S MEAT SHOP
Date of report: 11/15/2019
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DANVILLE HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 11/14/2019
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NORTH CENTRAL SECURE TREATMENT UNIT
Date of report: 11/14/2019
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ST JOSEPH SCHOOL
Date of report: 11/14/2019
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
A PLUS #40415H
Date of report: 11/27/2019
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DAL’S PIZZA AND SUBS
Date of report: 11/27/2019
Town: Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Manual dish sink not attached to wall as required.)
DOLLAR GENERAL #10003
Date of report: 11/27/2019
Town: Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LO DUCA’S PIZZA
Date of report: 11/27/2019
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RESCUE FIRE COMPANY
Date of report: 11/27/2019
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BOYER’S FOOD MARKET #3555
Date of report: 11/25/2019
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BURGER KING #21675
Date of report: 11/25/2019
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL #8723
Date of report: 11/25/2019
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NATALIE FIRE COMPANY #1
Date of report: 11/25/2019
Town: Natalie
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUSQUEHANNA SMOKEHOUSE
Date of report: 11/22/2019
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WAGGING TAIL COFFEE CO.
Date of report: 11/22/2019
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Paper towel dispenser and/or soap dispenser for handwashing not installed.) 2(Walls in the processing area, is made of wood and is not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent.) 3(Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in refrigeration equipment.)
BUZZ`S PIZZA & SUB SHOP
Date of report: 11/21/2019
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE MUFFIN MAN
Date of report: 11/21/2019
Town: Riverside
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(A food employee was observed touching muffin, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands.) 2(Food employee observed in food preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.) 3(Inside production area to Manitowoc ice machine, a food-contact surface, was observed to have mold-like accumulation residue and was not clean to sight and touch.)
TURBOTVILLE COMMUNITY CENTER
Date of report: 11/21/2019
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WATSON INN
Date of report: 11/21/2019
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ARM BAR
Date of report: 11/19/2019
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MCDONALD’S #14566
Date of report: 11/19/2019
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Shutoff valve with chemical station installed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker at mop sink faucet) 2(Spray bottle of cleaner stored hanging on side of rack with dip packets.) 3(Mops are not being hung to air dry.) 4(Black mold-like buildup on wall and tile at 3-compartment sink. REPEAT VIOLATION Accumulation of grease on faucet handles and frame at mop sink.)
FETTER’S MEAT MARKET
Date of report: 11/18/2019
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Buildup of dropped meat on floor in walk-in freezer just inside the door.) 2(Ingredient listings missing from the labels of the following pre-packaged items: parmasean cheese, candy, pretzel sticks, marshmallow bits, pimento dip and garlic dip.) 3(Condensate forming on the bottom of the drain pan of the cooling unit in the walk-in cooler in the bakery.) 4(Flaking paint observed on overhead rails in walk-in meat cooler.) 5(Boxes of food not stored at least 6” off the floor in walk-in freezer.)
FIVE STAR PROGRAM
Date of report: 11/15/2019
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SHIKELLAMY HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 11/15/2019
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
VFW POST #1532
Date of report: 11/15/2019
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
EL RANCHO RESTAURANT & LOUNGE
Date of report: 11/14/2019
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Hood filters have an accumulation of dust and grease.)
BURGER KING #2330 / #1045
Date of report: 11/13/2019
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
COUNTRY CORNER CAFE
Date of report: 11/13/2019
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GSACH CORNER SHOP
Date of report: 11/13/2019
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MOUNT CARMEL AREA HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 11/13/2019
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
VINE STREET SANDWICH SHOP
Date of report: 11/13/2019
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CHIEF SHIKELLAMY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 11/08/2019
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GRACE BECK EL SCHOOL
Date of report: 11/08/2019
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TWO GUYS FROM ITALY
Date of report: 11/08/2019
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Production area of Manitowoc ice machine, a food-contact surface, was observed to have mold-like accumulations and was not clean to sight and touch.) 2(No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in either restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands.)
WHISPERING OAKS VINEYARD
Date of report: 11/08/2019
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CVS PHARMACY #1608
Date of report: 11/06/2019
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL # 6978
Date of report: 11/06/2019
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LINGLE’S BI-LO FOODS #735
Date of report: 11/06/2019
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
POTTS GROVE FIRE CO
Date of report: 11/06/2019
Town: Potts Grove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
R&R`S TIN CUP
Date of report: 11/06/2019
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WATSON MART
Date of report: 11/06/2019
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CONEY ISLAND LUNCH
Date of report: 11/05/2019
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(A Food Employee Certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility.)
INDEPENDENCE FIRE CO
Date of report: 11/05/2019
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Waitresses and dish person did not follow proper handwashing procedure. Soap and/or warm water not used.) 2(Observed bag of onions stored directly on the floor in storage area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 3(Food employee observed in preparation area, wearing bracelets and watch on arms.) 3(Waitress observed touching buns, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands after handling money and bussing tables.) 4(Single use plastic containers (five-gallon pickle) being re-used multiple times for food storage and/or preparation.)
JOHNNY’S FARM MARKET
Date of report: 11/05/2019
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. Owner doesn’t have printer.)
ST JOSEPH PARISH CENTER
Date of report: 11/05/2019
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WEIS MARKET #4
Date of report: 11/05/2019
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: (Cold cuts dusplay unit at entrance held at 45°F, in the front tier area, rather than 41°F or below as required — plastic dividers hindering air flow to front of unit.)
WOODY’S PIZZERIA
Date of report: 11/05/2019
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HERITAGE RESTAURANT
Date of report: 11/01/2019
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Top drawer of under grill unit held at 48°F, in the kitchen area, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 2(Food employees observed in KITCHEN area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.)
HERNDON HOUSE RESTAURANT
Date of report: 11/01/2019
Town: Herndon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MATTUCCI`S WILLOW CAFÉ
Date of report: 11/01/2019
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MOUNT CARMEL ONE STOP SHOP
Date of report: 11/01/2019
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Thirty-six one-gallon containers of Guers Tea held at room temperature, in the side area, rather than 41°F or below as required on label.) 2(A six-fot high mound of cardboard boxes observed in side storage area - potential harborage for insects/rodents.)
PETE`S RESTAURANT & PIZZERIA
Date of report: 11/01/2019
Town: Kulpmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WAREHOUSE BANQUET FACILITY
Date of report: 11/01/2019
Town: Kulpmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SNYDER COUNTY
LIGHTHOUSE HEALTH FOODS
Date of report: 11/21/2019
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TOM’S EATERY AT FOX CROSSING
Date of report: 11/21/2019
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Accumulation of grease on hood filters at cookline.)
KELLER’S BEER
Date of report: 11/20/2019
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MEISERVILLE INN
Date of report: 11/20/2019
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Buildup of mold-like residue on fan guards in basement walk-in cooler.) 2(Residue observed on tip of post can opener blade.) 3(Window sill near dishwasher is not longer smooth and easily cleanable. Needs sanded and repainted/sealed.) 4(Mouse droppings observed on floor in corner under mechanical dishwasher. Droppings to be cleaned up and PCO to be notified of activity.) 5(Grease trap in basement needs attention. Buildup of grease on floor around the base.) 6 (Boxes and bags of potatoes and boxes of chicken not stored at least 6” off the floor in basement and basement walk-in cooler.) 7(Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was <\10 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Chemical reservoir was empty under dishwasher. Replaced with new container of sanitizer and re-primed. Corrected. Test strips need to be used on a routine schedule to verify proper concentration.) 8(Hood filters have an accumulation of dust and grease.)
WHISPERING PINES FRUIT FARM
Date of report: 11/20/2019
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Insect tape installed above food prep zones in bakery. Move to non-food zones.) 2(Some boxes of food observed not stored at least 6” off the floor in upstairs storage area. Floor should be sealed/painted/covered upstairs if food items to be kept there. Food storage areas to be smooth and easily cleanable and made of non-absorbent materials.)
HICKORY FARMS #11335
Date of report: 11/19/2019
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HOOPLA’S EXTREME
Date of report: 11/15/2019
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
OLD TRAIL SUPPLY
Date of report: 11/15/2019
Town: Port Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUNSET RINK II INC
Date of report: 11/15/2019
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MCDONALD’S #2916
Date of report: 11/15/2019
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Several soda nozzles at customer self-service fountain observed with mold-like residue on interior surfaces.) 2(Chemical stations attached downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker at the mop sink act as shutoffs. No shutoffs allowed downstream of the AVB. A bleeder T-valve may be installed if chemical stations are kept here.)
SNOWFOX-WEIS #226
Date of report: 11/14/2019
Town: Selinsgove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
STAUFFERS BUTCHER SHOP
Date of report: 11/14/2019
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WEIS MARKETS STORE #226
Date of report: 11/14/2019
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Y-valve with shutoffs installed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker at mop sink.) 2(10 cans of Similac 13 oz, 5 boxes of Similac On-The-Go and 5 bottles of Enfomil 32oz liquid baby formula observed for sale with sell by dates of 1 NOV 2019. All were pulled from sale.)
BANNERVILLE VOLUNTEER FIRE CO
Date of report: 11/07/2019
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BEAVER SPRINGS SENIOR CENTER
Date of report: 11/07/2019
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
EL TORITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT AND CANTINA
Date of report: 11/07/2019
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HILLSIDE MARKET
Date of report: 11/07/2019
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Unpasteurized apple cider observed for sale from an unapproved source. Ten 1/2 gallons were pulled from sale. Unpasteurized apple cider may not be wholesaled.)
RICHFIELD MEATS LLC
Date of report: 11/07/2019
Town: Richfield
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CHARLIE’S COFFEEHOUSE IN DEGENSTEIN CAMPUS CENTER
Date of report: 11/06/2019
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HILSHER`S GENERAL STORE
Date of report: 11/06/2019
Town: Port Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Packages of wrapped ground beef stored above other packaged, ready-to-eat meats in cooler.) 2(Single service food containers being reused for further food storage.) 3(Boxes of food not stored at least 6” off the floor in walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer.) 4(Spray bottle of sanitizer not labeled as to contents in bakery.)
HOPE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
Date of report: 11/06/2019
Town: Port Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SELINSGROVE AREA MIDDLE SCHOOL
Date of report: 11/06/2019
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY COUNTRY CLUB
Date of report: 11/06/2019
Town: Hummels Wharf
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Vinyl glove and tape wrapped around base of faucet for rinse wand at mechanical dishwasher pre-rinse sink. Faucet looks to be leaking and needs to be replaced or repaired.) 2(Buildup of rust-colored water in bottom of beer cooler at bar. REPEAT VIOLATION) 3(Ceiling tile missing above the grill area. Pink insulation is exposed.) 4(Buildup from shoes observed in some kitchen/dry storage areas and the hallway where ice machine is located.)
FAMILY DOLLAR STORE #10770
Date of report: 11/04/2019
Town: Mount Pleasant Mills
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MARTINS GROCERY
Date of report: 11/04/2019
Town: Liverpool
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Pre-packaged candies and bulk foods not labeled with full ingredient statements. Sanitarian will return in 6 months to verify correction.)
MIDDLE CREEK CAFE
Date of report: 11/04/2019
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MIDDLECREEK AREA COMMUNITY CENTER
Date of report: 11/04/2019
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SELINSGROVE INN
Date of report: 11/04/2019
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Hot water handle not functioning at handsink in kitchen due to hot water line being shutoff at valve below sink.)
UNION COUNTY
DOLLAR TREE #3832
Date of report: 11/27/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GREEN RIDGE COUNTRY STORE
Date of report: 11/25/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SHINOBI NOODLE
Date of report: 11/25/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Several spray bottles of sanitizer not labeled as to contents.)
TOWN TAVERN
Date of report: 11/25/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Vacuum-packed tuna observed thawing under refrigeration without being removed from vacuum packaging.) 2(Mold-like buildup in soda gun nozzle at back breakfast bar.)
WEIS MARKETS #031
Date of report: 11/25/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Y-valves with shutoffs installed downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker at the mop sink.)
ROONEY’S PUB
Date of report: 11/21/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
APPLEBEE’S #3323
Date of report: 11/19/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Victory combo ref/freezer registering 51*F ambient instead of 41*F or below.) 2(Accumulation of dust and mold-like residue on walk-in cooler ceiling, fan guards, electrical conduit, lights and fire sprinkler pipe. Buildup of grease from hands on walk-in cooler door handle.) 3(Chemical station installed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker at the mop sink. No shutoffs allowed downstream of an AVB.) 4(Mac & cheese, corn dogs, red potatoes and eggs registering 48-50*F instead of 41*F or below in Victory refrigerator/freezer combo at prep line. All items were disposed of during inspection. Disposed 15 lbs of food ~$65 worth.) 5(4 clogged jets observed in mechanical dishwasher.)
JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS
Date of report: 11/19/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Bag of onions and boxes of food not stored at least 6” off the floor in walk-in cooler.) 2(Y-valve with shutoffs installed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker at the mop sink.)
ALL STAR BAGELS
Date of report: 11/18/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Buildup of mold-like residue on fan guard in walk-in cooler.) 2(Pre-packaged vanilla bean, scallion and salmon cream cheese spreads not labeled as to name of business, address nor ingredients. Labels are expected this week.)
LEWISBURG HOTEL
Date of report: 11/18/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Boxes of food not stored at least 6” off the floor in walk-in cooler and freezer.)
MCDONALD’S
Date of report: 11/18/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MCDONALD’S #31107
Date of report: 11/18/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Y valve with shutoffs installed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker at mop sink faucet.)
EVANGELICAL COMMUNITY HOSPITAL
Date of report: 11/15/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
A PLUS 40421H
Date of report: 11/13/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE HAMPTON INN
Date of report: 11/08/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LEWISBURG AREA HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 11/08/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA
Date of report: 11/05/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Boxes and container of food not stored at least 6” off the floor in walk-in cooler)