Food inspections

The Daily Item will publish the results of restaurant inspections monthly.

Food service location inspections from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30.

Restaurants are inspected throughout the year by state and local agents. Inspection reports are submitted to the state and can be viewed by the public at https://www.pafoodsafety.state.pa.us/web/inspection/publicinspectionsearch.aspx 

MONTOUR COUNTY

BSI PHP

Date of report: 11/22/2019

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Household refrigerator food was held at 54°F, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

SHEETZ #372

Date of report: 11/22/2019

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUBWAY #14851

Date of report: 11/22/2019

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Walk-in cooler food was held at 45°F, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

BEST WESTERN PLUS

Date of report: 11/21/2019

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CURLY’S BAR & GRILL @ QUALITY INN

Date of report: 11/21/2019

Town: Danville

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(Three by nine foot area of standing water observed in front of customer’s microwave oven.) 2 (The food facility does not maintain Food Employee Certification records as required: affective 1/1/20 there must be a certified food handler on duty for both breakfast and bar periods.) 3 (Mop not being hung to air dry: observed stored in dirty water bucket.) 4(Scrambled eggs held at 117°F, in the service area, rather than 135°F or above as required.) 5 (Bar’s soda gun holder, a food-contact surface, was observed to have heavy mold-like substance residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Walk-in cooler shelving, a food-contact surface, was observed to have mold-like substance accumulations and was not clean to sight and touch.) 6 (The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.) 7 (Kitchen microwave oven does not meet the safety standards specified in the Code of Federal Regulations: missing opening button and heavy burns along inside door. Customer microwave oven does not meet the safety standards specified in the Code of Federal Regulations: burns along inside door.)

GEORGE’S MEAT SHOP

Date of report: 11/15/2019

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DANVILLE HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 11/14/2019

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

NORTH CENTRAL SECURE TREATMENT UNIT

Date of report: 11/14/2019

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ST JOSEPH SCHOOL

Date of report: 11/14/2019

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY

A PLUS #40415H

Date of report: 11/27/2019

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DAL’S PIZZA AND SUBS

Date of report: 11/27/2019

Town: Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Manual dish sink not attached to wall as required.)

DOLLAR GENERAL #10003

Date of report: 11/27/2019

Town: Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LO DUCA’S PIZZA

Date of report: 11/27/2019

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RESCUE FIRE COMPANY

Date of report: 11/27/2019

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BOYER’S FOOD MARKET #3555

Date of report: 11/25/2019

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BURGER KING #21675

Date of report: 11/25/2019

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR GENERAL #8723

Date of report: 11/25/2019

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

NATALIE FIRE COMPANY #1

Date of report: 11/25/2019

Town: Natalie

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUSQUEHANNA SMOKEHOUSE

Date of report: 11/22/2019

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WAGGING TAIL COFFEE CO.

Date of report: 11/22/2019

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Paper towel dispenser and/or soap dispenser for handwashing not installed.) 2(Walls in the processing area, is made of wood and is not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent.) 3(Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in refrigeration equipment.)

BUZZ`S PIZZA & SUB SHOP

Date of report: 11/21/2019

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE MUFFIN MAN

Date of report: 11/21/2019

Town: Riverside

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(A food employee was observed touching muffin, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands.) 2(Food employee observed in food preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.) 3(Inside production area to Manitowoc ice machine, a food-contact surface, was observed to have mold-like accumulation residue and was not clean to sight and touch.)

TURBOTVILLE COMMUNITY CENTER

Date of report: 11/21/2019

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WATSON INN

Date of report: 11/21/2019

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ARM BAR

Date of report: 11/19/2019

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MCDONALD’S #14566

Date of report: 11/19/2019

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Shutoff valve with chemical station installed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker at mop sink faucet) 2(Spray bottle of cleaner stored hanging on side of rack with dip packets.) 3(Mops are not being hung to air dry.) 4(Black mold-like buildup on wall and tile at 3-compartment sink. REPEAT VIOLATION Accumulation of grease on faucet handles and frame at mop sink.)

FETTER’S MEAT MARKET

Date of report: 11/18/2019

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Buildup of dropped meat on floor in walk-in freezer just inside the door.) 2(Ingredient listings missing from the labels of the following pre-packaged items: parmasean cheese, candy, pretzel sticks, marshmallow bits, pimento dip and garlic dip.) 3(Condensate forming on the bottom of the drain pan of the cooling unit in the walk-in cooler in the bakery.) 4(Flaking paint observed on overhead rails in walk-in meat cooler.) 5(Boxes of food not stored at least 6” off the floor in walk-in freezer.)

FIVE STAR PROGRAM

Date of report: 11/15/2019

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SHIKELLAMY HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 11/15/2019

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

VFW POST #1532

Date of report: 11/15/2019

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

EL RANCHO RESTAURANT & LOUNGE

Date of report: 11/14/2019

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Hood filters have an accumulation of dust and grease.)

BURGER KING #2330 / #1045

Date of report: 11/13/2019

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

COUNTRY CORNER CAFE

Date of report: 11/13/2019

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GSACH CORNER SHOP

Date of report: 11/13/2019

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MOUNT CARMEL AREA HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 11/13/2019

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

VINE STREET SANDWICH SHOP

Date of report: 11/13/2019

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CHIEF SHIKELLAMY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 11/08/2019

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GRACE BECK EL SCHOOL

Date of report: 11/08/2019

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TWO GUYS FROM ITALY

Date of report: 11/08/2019

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Production area of Manitowoc ice machine, a food-contact surface, was observed to have mold-like accumulations and was not clean to sight and touch.) 2(No sign or poster posted at the handwash sink in either restroom area to remind food employees to wash their hands.)

WHISPERING OAKS VINEYARD

Date of report: 11/08/2019

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CVS PHARMACY #1608

Date of report: 11/06/2019

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR GENERAL # 6978

Date of report: 11/06/2019

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LINGLE’S BI-LO FOODS #735

Date of report: 11/06/2019

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

POTTS GROVE FIRE CO

Date of report: 11/06/2019

Town: Potts Grove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

R&R`S TIN CUP

Date of report: 11/06/2019

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WATSON MART

Date of report: 11/06/2019

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CONEY ISLAND LUNCH

Date of report: 11/05/2019

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(A Food Employee Certification is displayed, but the individual is no longer employed by the retail food facility.)

INDEPENDENCE FIRE CO

Date of report: 11/05/2019

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Waitresses and dish person did not follow proper handwashing procedure. Soap and/or warm water not used.) 2(Observed bag of onions stored directly on the floor in storage area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 3(Food employee observed in preparation area, wearing bracelets and watch on arms.) 3(Waitress observed touching buns, a ready-to-eat food, with bare hands after handling money and bussing tables.) 4(Single use plastic containers (five-gallon pickle) being re-used multiple times for food storage and/or preparation.)

JOHNNY’S FARM MARKET

Date of report: 11/05/2019

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing. Owner doesn’t have printer.)

ST JOSEPH PARISH CENTER

Date of report: 11/05/2019

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WEIS MARKET #4

Date of report: 11/05/2019

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: (Cold cuts dusplay unit at entrance held at 45°F, in the front tier area, rather than 41°F or below as required — plastic dividers hindering air flow to front of unit.)

WOODY’S PIZZERIA

Date of report: 11/05/2019

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HERITAGE RESTAURANT

Date of report: 11/01/2019

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Top drawer of under grill unit held at 48°F, in the kitchen area, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 2(Food employees observed in KITCHEN area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets, hats, or beard covers.)

HERNDON HOUSE RESTAURANT

Date of report: 11/01/2019

Town: Herndon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MATTUCCI`S WILLOW CAFÉ

Date of report: 11/01/2019

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MOUNT CARMEL ONE STOP SHOP

Date of report: 11/01/2019

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Thirty-six one-gallon containers of Guers Tea held at room temperature, in the side area, rather than 41°F or below as required on label.) 2(A six-fot high mound of cardboard boxes observed in side storage area - potential harborage for insects/rodents.)

PETE`S RESTAURANT & PIZZERIA

Date of report: 11/01/2019

Town: Kulpmont

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WAREHOUSE BANQUET FACILITY

Date of report: 11/01/2019

Town: Kulpmont

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SNYDER COUNTY

LIGHTHOUSE HEALTH FOODS

Date of report: 11/21/2019

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TOM’S EATERY AT FOX CROSSING

Date of report: 11/21/2019

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Accumulation of grease on hood filters at cookline.)

KELLER’S BEER

Date of report: 11/20/2019

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MEISERVILLE INN

Date of report: 11/20/2019

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Buildup of mold-like residue on fan guards in basement walk-in cooler.) 2(Residue observed on tip of post can opener blade.) 3(Window sill near dishwasher is not longer smooth and easily cleanable. Needs sanded and repainted/sealed.) 4(Mouse droppings observed on floor in corner under mechanical dishwasher. Droppings to be cleaned up and PCO to be notified of activity.) 5(Grease trap in basement needs attention. Buildup of grease on floor around the base.) 6 (Boxes and bags of potatoes and boxes of chicken not stored at least 6” off the floor in basement and basement walk-in cooler.) 7(Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was <\10 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Chemical reservoir was empty under dishwasher. Replaced with new container of sanitizer and re-primed. Corrected. Test strips need to be used on a routine schedule to verify proper concentration.) 8(Hood filters have an accumulation of dust and grease.)

WHISPERING PINES FRUIT FARM

Date of report: 11/20/2019

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Insect tape installed above food prep zones in bakery. Move to non-food zones.) 2(Some boxes of food observed not stored at least 6” off the floor in upstairs storage area. Floor should be sealed/painted/covered upstairs if food items to be kept there. Food storage areas to be smooth and easily cleanable and made of non-absorbent materials.)

HICKORY FARMS #11335

Date of report: 11/19/2019

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HOOPLA’S EXTREME

Date of report: 11/15/2019

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

OLD TRAIL SUPPLY

Date of report: 11/15/2019

Town: Port Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUNSET RINK II INC

Date of report: 11/15/2019

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MCDONALD’S #2916

Date of report: 11/15/2019

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Several soda nozzles at customer self-service fountain observed with mold-like residue on interior surfaces.) 2(Chemical stations attached downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker at the mop sink act as shutoffs. No shutoffs allowed downstream of the AVB. A bleeder T-valve may be installed if chemical stations are kept here.)

SNOWFOX-WEIS #226

Date of report: 11/14/2019

Town: Selinsgove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

STAUFFERS BUTCHER SHOP

Date of report: 11/14/2019

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WEIS MARKETS STORE #226

Date of report: 11/14/2019

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Y-valve with shutoffs installed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker at mop sink.) 2(10 cans of Similac 13 oz, 5 boxes of Similac On-The-Go and 5 bottles of Enfomil 32oz liquid baby formula observed for sale with sell by dates of 1 NOV 2019. All were pulled from sale.)

BANNERVILLE VOLUNTEER FIRE CO

Date of report: 11/07/2019

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BEAVER SPRINGS SENIOR CENTER

Date of report: 11/07/2019

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

EL TORITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT AND CANTINA

Date of report: 11/07/2019

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HILLSIDE MARKET

Date of report: 11/07/2019

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Unpasteurized apple cider observed for sale from an unapproved source. Ten 1/2 gallons were pulled from sale. Unpasteurized apple cider may not be wholesaled.)

RICHFIELD MEATS LLC

Date of report: 11/07/2019

Town: Richfield

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CHARLIE’S COFFEEHOUSE IN DEGENSTEIN CAMPUS CENTER

Date of report: 11/06/2019

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HILSHER`S GENERAL STORE

Date of report: 11/06/2019

Town: Port Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Packages of wrapped ground beef stored above other packaged, ready-to-eat meats in cooler.) 2(Single service food containers being reused for further food storage.) 3(Boxes of food not stored at least 6” off the floor in walk-in cooler and walk-in freezer.) 4(Spray bottle of sanitizer not labeled as to contents in bakery.)

HOPE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

Date of report: 11/06/2019

Town: Port Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SELINSGROVE AREA MIDDLE SCHOOL

Date of report: 11/06/2019

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY COUNTRY CLUB

Date of report: 11/06/2019

Town: Hummels Wharf

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Vinyl glove and tape wrapped around base of faucet for rinse wand at mechanical dishwasher pre-rinse sink. Faucet looks to be leaking and needs to be replaced or repaired.) 2(Buildup of rust-colored water in bottom of beer cooler at bar. REPEAT VIOLATION) 3(Ceiling tile missing above the grill area. Pink insulation is exposed.) 4(Buildup from shoes observed in some kitchen/dry storage areas and the hallway where ice machine is located.)

FAMILY DOLLAR STORE #10770

Date of report: 11/04/2019

Town: Mount Pleasant Mills

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MARTINS GROCERY

Date of report: 11/04/2019

Town: Liverpool

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Pre-packaged candies and bulk foods not labeled with full ingredient statements. Sanitarian will return in 6 months to verify correction.)

MIDDLE CREEK CAFE

Date of report: 11/04/2019

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MIDDLECREEK AREA COMMUNITY CENTER

Date of report: 11/04/2019

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SELINSGROVE INN

Date of report: 11/04/2019

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Hot water handle not functioning at handsink in kitchen due to hot water line being shutoff at valve below sink.)

UNION COUNTY

DOLLAR TREE #3832

Date of report: 11/27/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GREEN RIDGE COUNTRY STORE

Date of report: 11/25/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SHINOBI NOODLE

Date of report: 11/25/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Several spray bottles of sanitizer not labeled as to contents.)

TOWN TAVERN

Date of report: 11/25/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Vacuum-packed tuna observed thawing under refrigeration without being removed from vacuum packaging.) 2(Mold-like buildup in soda gun nozzle at back breakfast bar.)

WEIS MARKETS #031

Date of report: 11/25/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Y-valves with shutoffs installed downstream from the atmospheric vacuum breaker at the mop sink.)

ROONEY’S PUB

Date of report: 11/21/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

APPLEBEE’S #3323

Date of report: 11/19/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Victory combo ref/freezer registering 51*F ambient instead of 41*F or below.) 2(Accumulation of dust and mold-like residue on walk-in cooler ceiling, fan guards, electrical conduit, lights and fire sprinkler pipe. Buildup of grease from hands on walk-in cooler door handle.) 3(Chemical station installed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker at the mop sink. No shutoffs allowed downstream of an AVB.) 4(Mac & cheese, corn dogs, red potatoes and eggs registering 48-50*F instead of 41*F or below in Victory refrigerator/freezer combo at prep line. All items were disposed of during inspection. Disposed 15 lbs of food ~$65 worth.) 5(4 clogged jets observed in mechanical dishwasher.)

JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS

Date of report: 11/19/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Bag of onions and boxes of food not stored at least 6” off the floor in walk-in cooler.) 2(Y-valve with shutoffs installed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker at the mop sink.)

ALL STAR BAGELS

Date of report: 11/18/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Buildup of mold-like residue on fan guard in walk-in cooler.) 2(Pre-packaged vanilla bean, scallion and salmon cream cheese spreads not labeled as to name of business, address nor ingredients. Labels are expected this week.)

LEWISBURG HOTEL

Date of report: 11/18/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Boxes of food not stored at least 6” off the floor in walk-in cooler and freezer.)

MCDONALD’S

Date of report: 11/18/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MCDONALD’S #31107

Date of report: 11/18/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Y valve with shutoffs installed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker at mop sink faucet.)

EVANGELICAL COMMUNITY HOSPITAL

Date of report: 11/15/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

A PLUS 40421H

Date of report: 11/13/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE HAMPTON INN

Date of report: 11/08/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LEWISBURG AREA HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 11/08/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA

Date of report: 11/05/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Boxes and container of food not stored at least 6” off the floor in walk-in cooler)

