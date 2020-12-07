Food service location inspections from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30
MONTOUR
GEORGE’S MEAT SHOP
Date of report: 11/06/2020
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WINTERSTEEN CUSTOM BUTCHERING
Date of report: 11/06/2020
Town: Danville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NORTHUMBERLAND
DRIES’ ORCHARDS
Date of report: 11/23/2020
Town: Paxinos
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RESCUE HOSE CO.
Date of report: 11/23/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Commercially processed ready to eat food, located in the cooler, and held more than 48 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.)
GOOD WILL HOSE COMPANY
Date of report: 11/20/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Eggs were stored above ready to eat foods in the cooler.) 2(The can opener, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. The soda nozzle, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. 3(Observed by the fryer in the kitchen area, an accumulation of food residue(grease) on non-food contact surface(floor).)
ELA’S ESCAPE BAR & GRILL
Date of report: 11/19/2020
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
JJ STAMM SOCIAL HALL — FLEA MARKET INC
Date of report: 11/18/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SCHOCK’S SUB HUB
Date of report: 11/18/2020
Town: Montandon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WEIS MARKET, INC. #21
Date of report: 11/16/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Meat room sink has a hose attachment that is hanging below the flood rim of the sink and not an appropriate air gap.)
FRONT STREET STATION
Date of report: 11/13/2020
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: No
Violations: 1(Observed hamburg frozen food sitting at room temperature until no longer frozen to the touch, which is not proper slacking procedure.) 2(Food in the cooler areas stored open with no covering.) 3(Small plastic condiment cup without handle used as a scoop in salad topping prep station) 4(Most coolers in facility have mold and food debris in rubber gasket used to seal door. Coolers are dirty in the bottom also.) 5(No clean up kit available) 6(Ice used for drinks was in contact with beverage cold plate and tubes) 7(Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the coolers, is not being date marked.) 8(Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in several of the coolers.) 9(Coleslaw was held at 56 °F, in the tall cooler area, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 10(-No towels at handwashing sink and not readily accessible)
KND’S PIZZA
Date of report: 11/13/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WASHINGTON TAVERN
Date of report: 11/12/2020
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Wall, in the pantry area, is made of chip board, and is not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent.) 2(Lights are not shielded or shatter proof over the pantry, kitchen area) 3(Sink vanity in women’s restroom is cracked and repaired with duct tape.) 4(Eggs are served raw or undercooked to the customer’s request; however, a written consumer advisory (on the menu, table tent, or placard) is not provided to the consumer.) 5(Toilet tissue is not provided at each toilet.) 6(Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the kitchen area.)
WEIS MARKET, INC. #36
Date of report: 11/12/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Small mixer bearing or gear box is dripping or leaking lubricant onto the food-contact surface.) 2(Observed deli counter/deli walk in cooler under dirty ventilation ducts and subject to potential contamination.) 3(Observed in the bakery cooler an accumulation of food residue on non-food contact surfaces(floor).) 4(Deli salad foods were held at 44 °F, in the display area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
CLAYT’S CORNER TAVERN
Date of report: 11/10/2020
Town: Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Lettuce, salad dressings and cheese held at 45°F, in the kitchen area, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 2(Manitowoc ice machine observed with mold-like substance accumulations along inside top and rear production areas.)
CVS PHARMACY #1894
Date of report: 11/10/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL #10003
Date of report: 11/10/2020
Town: Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL #3455
Date of report: 11/09/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
JAMES F BAUGHER ELEMENTARY
Date of report: 11/09/2020
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LINGLE’S BI-LO FOODS #735
Date of report: 11/09/2020
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(No QAC test strips available.) 2(The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.) 3(No handwash reminder signs at handsinks in food prep areas nor in restrooms.) 4(Flaking white paint observed on several fan box drain pans in walk-in coolers. Dust buildup on some fans and coils. Walls need cleaned in meat cooler.)
LIVESTOCK MARKET
Date of report: 11/09/2020
Town: Dewart
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The water temperature of the wash compartment of the manual warewashing equipment was 106°F, rather than not less than 110°F, as required.)
BERTONI`S PIZZA
Date of report: 11/06/2020
Town: Montandon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LO DUCA’S PIZZA
Date of report: 11/06/2020
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Observed clean utensils in customer area, stored improperly covered.) 2(Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP accredited Certified Food Manager program.) 3(Ceiling, in the food preparation area is peeling paint and not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent.)
SHIKELLAMY MIDDLE SCHOOL
Date of report: 11/06/2020
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(TCS food was held at 53°F, in the right two-door refrigerator in rear kitchen area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)
SUNOCO — QUICK SHOP #5
Date of report: 11/06/2020
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FIVE STAR PROGRAM
Date of report: 11/05/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
JOSEPH PRIESTLY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 11/05/2020
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
VFW POST #1532
Date of report: 11/05/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WATSON MART
Date of report: 11/05/2020
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(7 containers of milk observed for sale with sell by dates of 10/31-11/3.) 2(No sanitizer test strips available to verify proper sanitizer concentration in 3-compartment sink.)
CHESTNUT STREET INN
Date of report: 11/04/2020
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(The soda nozzle, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.) 2(Cheese dip was held at 98 °F, in the kitchen area, rather than 135°F or above as required.)
TWO GUYS FROM ITALY
Date of report: 11/04/2020
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(A food employee was observed touching raw vegetables for salad, ready-to-eat food, with bare hands.)
OUR LADY OF LOURDES REG SCHOOL
Date of report: 11/02/2020
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PENN JERSEY MART #4
Date of report: 11/02/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Male food employee observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.)
PUFF’S EXPRESS #2
Date of report: 11/02/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SNYDER’S RESTAURANT
Date of report: 11/02/2020
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Front screen door located in the preparation line area of the food facility has a gap at the bottom and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.)
SNYDER
BAMBOO PALACE I
Date of report: 11/20/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
GARFIELD’S RESTAURANT & PUB #85
Date of report: 11/20/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TROUTMAN’S MEAT MARKET, INC.
Date of report: 11/20/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
EL ENCANTO
Date of report: 11/18/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HOTEL MIDDLEBURGER
Date of report: 11/18/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food employees observed in food preparation/dishwashing area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.)
DUNKIN DONUTS — MIDDLEBURG
Date of report: 11/17/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.) 2(Duct tape repairs to ice machine scoop holder - unauthorized do to not easily cleanable surface.)
FIREHOUSE DOGS
Date of report: 11/17/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HARVEY’S FOOD MART # 3
Date of report: 11/17/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)
MANDY’S SOFT PRETZELS & HOAGIES AT MIDDLEBURG
Date of report: 11/17/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MIDDLEBURG AUCTION - SALEBARN RESTAURANT
Date of report: 11/17/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUBWAY #24147
Date of report: 11/17/2020
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE Date of report: 11/16/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SELINSGROVE AREA HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 11/16/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUBWAY
Date of report: 11/16/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUBWAY #52838
Date of report: 11/16/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR GENERAL #19800
Date of report: 11/12/2020
Town: Port Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOLLAR TREE #4767
Date of report: 11/12/2020
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HOOPLA’S EXTREME
Date of report: 11/05/2020
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Scoop being stored on top of the ice machine (dust accumulations observed).)
RED ROBIN #465
Date of report: 11/05/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Microwave oven does not meet the safety standards specified in the Code of Federal Regulations: burn marks along inside door face - possible radiation leakage.) 2(Heavy rust accumulations on pan drying shelving.) 3(Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.)
DEGENSTEIN CAMPUS CENTER
Date of report: 11/03/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PERIODIC TABLE IN NATURAL SCIENCES CENTER
Date of report: 11/03/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SCHOLARLY GROUNDS IN BLOUGH-WEIS LIBRARY
Date of report: 11/03/2020
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
UNION
Mifflinburg Hotel Inc
Date of report: 11/19/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ALL STAR BAGELS
Date of report: 11/09/2020
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Ham, pork roll, turkey, corned beef and vacuum-packed salmon registering 55*F internal temperatures instead of 41*F or below. All items were disposed of and denatured with bleach. ~$100 worth of food disposed.) 2(True refrigerator in kitchen registering 52-53*F ambient instead of 41*F or below. Refrigerator not to be used for any TCS foods until it has been repaired or replaced.) 3(3 food prep employees observed wearing watches.)
APPLEBEE’S #3323
Date of report: 11/09/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Bulk bags of onions not stored at least 6” off the floor.) 2(Grouting very low in some areas of kitchen. These areas are no longer smooth and easily cleanable. REPEAT VIOLATION)
JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS
Date of report: 11/09/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LA PRIMAVERA ITALIANO
Date of report: 11/05/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Boxes and containers of food not stored at least 6” off the floor in walk-in cooler and freezer. REPEAT VIOLATION)
WEIS MARKETS #031
Date of report: 11/05/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(4 packs of Enfamil Gentlease with sell by date 1 Oct 20 observed on shelves. All 4 were pulled from sale.)
McDONALD’S
Date of report: 11/02/2020
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1(Black residue on floor under soda rack.)