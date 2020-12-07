Food inspections

The Daily Item will publish the results of restaurant inspections monthly.

Food service location inspections from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30

MONTOUR

GEORGE’S MEAT SHOP

Date of report: 11/06/2020

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WINTERSTEEN CUSTOM BUTCHERING

Date of report: 11/06/2020

Town: Danville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

NORTHUMBERLAND

DRIES’ ORCHARDS

Date of report: 11/23/2020

Town: Paxinos

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RESCUE HOSE CO.

Date of report: 11/23/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Commercially processed ready to eat food, located in the cooler, and held more than 48 hours, is not being marked with the date it was opened.)

GOOD WILL HOSE COMPANY

Date of report: 11/20/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Eggs were stored above ready to eat foods in the cooler.) 2(The can opener, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. The soda nozzle, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. 3(Observed by the fryer in the kitchen area, an accumulation of food residue(grease) on non-food contact surface(floor).)

ELA’S ESCAPE BAR & GRILL

Date of report: 11/19/2020

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

JJ STAMM SOCIAL HALL — FLEA MARKET INC

Date of report: 11/18/2020

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SCHOCK’S SUB HUB

Date of report: 11/18/2020

Town: Montandon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WEIS MARKET, INC. #21

Date of report: 11/16/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Meat room sink has a hose attachment that is hanging below the flood rim of the sink and not an appropriate air gap.)

FRONT STREET STATION

Date of report: 11/13/2020

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: No

Violations: 1(Observed hamburg frozen food sitting at room temperature until no longer frozen to the touch, which is not proper slacking procedure.) 2(Food in the cooler areas stored open with no covering.) 3(Small plastic condiment cup without handle used as a scoop in salad topping prep station) 4(Most coolers in facility have mold and food debris in rubber gasket used to seal door. Coolers are dirty in the bottom also.) 5(No clean up kit available) 6(Ice used for drinks was in contact with beverage cold plate and tubes) 7(Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food prepared in the food facility and held for more than 24 hours, located in the coolers, is not being date marked.) 8(Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in several of the coolers.) 9(Coleslaw was held at 56 °F, in the tall cooler area, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 10(-No towels at handwashing sink and not readily accessible)

KND’S PIZZA

Date of report: 11/13/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

  

WASHINGTON TAVERN

Date of report: 11/12/2020

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Wall, in the pantry area, is made of chip board, and is not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent.) 2(Lights are not shielded or shatter proof over the pantry, kitchen area) 3(Sink vanity in women’s restroom is cracked and repaired with duct tape.) 4(Eggs are served raw or undercooked to the customer’s request; however, a written consumer advisory (on the menu, table tent, or placard) is not provided to the consumer.) 5(Toilet tissue is not provided at each toilet.) 6(Paper towel dispenser empty at the handwash sink in the kitchen area.)

WEIS MARKET, INC. #36

Date of report: 11/12/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Small mixer bearing or gear box is dripping or leaking lubricant onto the food-contact surface.) 2(Observed deli counter/deli walk in cooler under dirty ventilation ducts and subject to potential contamination.) 3(Observed in the bakery cooler an accumulation of food residue on non-food contact surfaces(floor).) 4(Deli salad foods were held at 44 °F, in the display area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

CLAYT’S CORNER TAVERN

Date of report: 11/10/2020

Town: Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Lettuce, salad dressings and cheese held at 45°F, in the kitchen area, rather than 41°F or below as required.) 2(Manitowoc ice machine observed with mold-like substance accumulations along inside top and rear production areas.)

CVS PHARMACY #1894

Date of report: 11/10/2020

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR GENERAL #10003

Date of report: 11/10/2020

Town: Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR GENERAL #3455

Date of report: 11/09/2020

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

JAMES F BAUGHER ELEMENTARY

Date of report: 11/09/2020

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LINGLE’S BI-LO FOODS #735

Date of report: 11/09/2020

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(No QAC test strips available.) 2(The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.) 3(No handwash reminder signs at handsinks in food prep areas nor in restrooms.) 4(Flaking white paint observed on several fan box drain pans in walk-in coolers. Dust buildup on some fans and coils. Walls need cleaned in meat cooler.)

LIVESTOCK MARKET

Date of report: 11/09/2020

Town: Dewart

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The water temperature of the wash compartment of the manual warewashing equipment was 106°F, rather than not less than 110°F, as required.)

BERTONI`S PIZZA

Date of report: 11/06/2020

Town: Montandon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LO DUCA’S PIZZA

Date of report: 11/06/2020

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Observed clean utensils in customer area, stored improperly covered.) 2(Food facility has an employee that has taken food safety training program; however, the food safety program was not an ANSI/CFP accredited Certified Food Manager program.) 3(Ceiling, in the food preparation area is peeling paint and not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent.)

SHIKELLAMY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Date of report: 11/06/2020

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(TCS food was held at 53°F, in the right two-door refrigerator in rear kitchen area, rather than 41°F or below as required.)

SUNOCO — QUICK SHOP #5

Date of report: 11/06/2020

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FIVE STAR PROGRAM

Date of report: 11/05/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

JOSEPH PRIESTLY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 11/05/2020

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

VFW POST #1532

Date of report: 11/05/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WATSON MART

Date of report: 11/05/2020

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(7 containers of milk observed for sale with sell by dates of 10/31-11/3.) 2(No sanitizer test strips available to verify proper sanitizer concentration in 3-compartment sink.)

CHESTNUT STREET INN

Date of report: 11/04/2020

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(The soda nozzle, a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.) 2(Cheese dip was held at 98 °F, in the kitchen area, rather than 135°F or above as required.)

TWO GUYS FROM ITALY

Date of report: 11/04/2020

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(A food employee was observed touching raw vegetables for salad, ready-to-eat food, with bare hands.)

OUR LADY OF LOURDES REG SCHOOL

Date of report: 11/02/2020

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PENN JERSEY MART #4

Date of report: 11/02/2020

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Male food employee observed in preparation area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.)

PUFF’S EXPRESS #2

Date of report: 11/02/2020

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SNYDER’S RESTAURANT

Date of report: 11/02/2020

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Front screen door located in the preparation line area of the food facility has a gap at the bottom and does not protect against the entry of insects, rodents, and other animals.)

SNYDER

BAMBOO PALACE I

Date of report: 11/20/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

GARFIELD’S RESTAURANT & PUB #85

Date of report: 11/20/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TROUTMAN’S MEAT MARKET, INC.

Date of report: 11/20/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

EL ENCANTO

Date of report: 11/18/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HOTEL MIDDLEBURGER

Date of report: 11/18/2020

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food employees observed in food preparation/dishwashing area, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets or hats.)

DUNKIN DONUTS — MIDDLEBURG

Date of report: 11/17/2020

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.) 2(Duct tape repairs to ice machine scoop holder - unauthorized do to not easily cleanable surface.)

FIREHOUSE DOGS

Date of report: 11/17/2020

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HARVEY’S FOOD MART # 3

Date of report: 11/17/2020

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)

MANDY’S SOFT PRETZELS & HOAGIES AT MIDDLEBURG

Date of report: 11/17/2020

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MIDDLEBURG AUCTION - SALEBARN RESTAURANT

Date of report: 11/17/2020

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUBWAY #24147

Date of report: 11/17/2020

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE Date of report: 11/16/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SELINSGROVE AREA HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 11/16/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUBWAY

Date of report: 11/16/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUBWAY #52838

Date of report: 11/16/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR GENERAL #19800

Date of report: 11/12/2020

Town: Port Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOLLAR TREE #4767

Date of report: 11/12/2020

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HOOPLA’S EXTREME

Date of report: 11/05/2020

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Scoop being stored on top of the ice machine (dust accumulations observed).)

RED ROBIN #465

Date of report: 11/05/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Microwave oven does not meet the safety standards specified in the Code of Federal Regulations: burn marks along inside door face - possible radiation leakage.) 2(Heavy rust accumulations on pan drying shelving.) 3(Y-valve with shutoffs installed on mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.)

DEGENSTEIN CAMPUS CENTER

Date of report: 11/03/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PERIODIC TABLE IN NATURAL SCIENCES CENTER

Date of report: 11/03/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SCHOLARLY GROUNDS IN BLOUGH-WEIS LIBRARY

Date of report: 11/03/2020

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

UNION

Mifflinburg Hotel Inc

Date of report: 11/19/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ALL STAR BAGELS

Date of report: 11/09/2020

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Ham, pork roll, turkey, corned beef and vacuum-packed salmon registering 55*F internal temperatures instead of 41*F or below. All items were disposed of and denatured with bleach. ~$100 worth of food disposed.) 2(True refrigerator in kitchen registering 52-53*F ambient instead of 41*F or below. Refrigerator not to be used for any TCS foods until it has been repaired or replaced.) 3(3 food prep employees observed wearing watches.)

APPLEBEE’S #3323

Date of report: 11/09/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Bulk bags of onions not stored at least 6” off the floor.) 2(Grouting very low in some areas of kitchen. These areas are no longer smooth and easily cleanable. REPEAT VIOLATION)

JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS

Date of report: 11/09/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LA PRIMAVERA ITALIANO

Date of report: 11/05/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Boxes and containers of food not stored at least 6” off the floor in walk-in cooler and freezer. REPEAT VIOLATION)

WEIS MARKETS #031

Date of report: 11/05/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(4 packs of Enfamil Gentlease with sell by date 1 Oct 20 observed on shelves. All 4 were pulled from sale.)

McDONALD’S

Date of report: 11/02/2020

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1(Black residue on floor under soda rack.)

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you