The price of U.S. crude oil jumped 3.1 percent Friday, to $109.33 per barrel a few days after a price of $129 on Tuesday, in the wake of the U.S. ban on Russian oil imports over the Ukraine war.
Despite Friday’s price spike, the commodity saw its largest weekly price decline since November.
The price of crude oil, however, is only part of the equation affecting gasoline prices, which set records in the Valley, state and nation in the last week.
Crude oil prices depend on the price of petroleum, which in turn depends on things like the demand for petroleum and the available supply, said Andrew Kleit, a professor of energy and environmental economics, Penn State University.
The prices at the pump are set by competitive forces, Kleit said.
“They are largely driven by the cost of refined petroleum,” he said.
Another factor is geopolitics, added Matias Vernengo, a professor of economics, Bucknell University. That is where the ongoing war in Ukraine and sanctions placed on Russia come into play.
“The glaring example of (geopolitical factors) is the cutting off of Russian oil exports to the U.S.,” Vernengo said. “That’s something that will cause the price of oil to continue to rise.”
President Joe Biden’s ban on Russian oil and gas compounds high prices from the OPEC production cap engineered by Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC member Russia, he said.
“In the last year we’ve seen that as economies have grown throughout the world, there has been an increase in demand for gasoline,” Kleit said. “At the same time, the supply factor really hasn’t responded quite as quickly because in the U.S. there have been a lot of things that discouraged the production of oil and natural gas. There were restrictions put on energy producers and pipeline infrastructure and the ability to get oil to market.”
This week, U.S. Congressman Fred Keller (R-12, Kreamer) advocated for the removal of “burdensome regulations on America’s energy producers,” which include the administration’s “recent pause on the issuance of new federal drilling leases and the cancellation of critical energy infrastructure like the Keystone XL pipeline.”
The Keystone Pipeline would help, said Kleit, responding to Keller, “But even so, it would not cause immediate relief. It would take a few years for it to come online.”
Oil production
The prices of crude oil and refined oil are interconnected, Kleit said.{p class=”p1”}”You put crude oil through a refinery and separate out all the things you don’t want and turn it into refined oil,” Klein said. “Each source of crude oil has different characteristics. and each refinery is designed for different types of crude oil.”{p class=”p1”}In the U.S, there has been a tremendous increase in the production of oil from hydraulic fracturing of shale formations, Kleit said. That oil is relatively light and sweet. But historically U.S. oil refiners are built to refine oil that is heavier. The U.S. continues to import foreign oil to make use of the existing refinery infrastructure.{p class=”p1”}There is a mismatch between the supply of crude oil in the United States and the refinery base, Kleit said.{p class=”p1”}”What you see is a substantial amount of crude oil is exported from the United States to other refineries at the same time the U.S. will import crude oil from refineries around the world,” he said. “We have the potential for the increased production of oil and we do see increased production in response to our higher oil prices but it always takes time to bring these products online.{p class=”p1”}”There are issues with shipping the oil across the country because of limitations in our pipeline infrastructure. There is also the real tension between the administration’s desire to reduce carbon emissions, and to keep gasoline prices low.”{h4 class=”p1”}Price gouging{/h4}
Many motorists are wondering if price gouging is at play either by oil suppliers or at the pump.
In general, analysts say it’s unlikely.
“Oil companies don’t get to decide what to sell their oil at,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in an email. “Oil prices are decided by global buyers and sellers.”
Last week, the American Petroleum Institute preempted questions about price gouging by pointing out there routinely are investigations into alleged profiteering, but none have been successful.
Jim Garrity, director of public affairs at AAA East Central in Pittsburgh, said prices are held in check — up or down — by companies setting prices along each step of the supply chain, including refiners, distributors and dealers.
“Prices at the pump are set by retailers, and if drivers are concerned about price gouging, they should contact their state’s attorney general,” Garrity said.
While retailers are free to set their own prices, competition tends to blunt big hikes. and it would be illegal to collude with other retailers to raise prices in unison.
On Thursday, U.S. Senate Democrats introduced the Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax Act to curb profiteering by oil companies and provide Americans relief at the gas pump. This legislation would impose a new excise tax on oil extracted or imported by large oil corporations, and revenue raised from a tax on the windfall profits of these companies would be returned to consumers in the form of a quarterly rebate.
Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., was among those proposing the legislation.
“Between Putin’s war driving up gas prices and big oil companies profiteering off the rise, hardworking Americans are getting squeezed at the gas pump,” Casey said in a statement announcing the proposal. “It has never been more clear that we need to reduce our dependence on foreign oil and build an energy economy that works for middle-class families.
“This legislation would ensure oil companies aren’t profiting off the backs of hardworking Americans by requiring corporations to return half of their excess profits to American families. This is just one step we can take to lower costs for families and build an economy that works for families, not corporations.”
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said his office can only investigate price gouging during an emergency declaration by the governor, such as the declaration made during the COVID-19 pandemic, which expired in June.
But he said he still would like to hear from consumers about possible problems.
“We continue to fight for consumers and will use the tools at our disposal to do so if people believe they are being gouged at the gas pump,” he said in an email.
Tribune News Service contributed to this story.