NEW COLUMBIA —Devin Beaver thought her family wanted her outside for a photo on Sunday.
She was leaving around noon for Brooklyn to work as a nurse in a COVID-19 unit at Interfaith Medical Center.
The 40-year-old licensed practical nurse never expected the parade of more than 20 vehicles filled with friends, neighbors and some who didn't personally know her, honking their horns and some waving signs as they drove past her balloon-decorated home on Second Street in New Columbia.
"It was exciting," said Beaver, who works at Nottingham Village in Northumberland.
She said she was checking the job listings for about four weeks hoping to help out in New York City, which has had a high number of COVID-19 cases.
"I just feel God pulled me to do this," Beaver said.
She said she wasn't nervous about going.
"I think I'll be homesick and miss my family," she said.
She will work 12-hour shifts five days a week for four weeks. She then will spend two weeks in quarantine away from her husband, Harold, 43, and daughters Olivia, 20, and Alexis, 16, in an unoccupied apartment a friend owns in New Columbia.
Her longtime neighbor and friend Jessica Everetts, 41, pulled the send-off together with help from Beaver's sister, Amy Starks Keister, other family and some friends, including Bobbi Fazler.
"I live across the street from Jess," Fazler said. "I offered to help."
Fazler helped direct the drivers as the vehicles lined up in the White Deer Elementary School parking lot, just blocks from Beaver's home, before the drive-by.
"Their staff is really depleted right now because nurses have gotten the COVID-19, and she just wants to go and help because that's what kind of person she is," Everetts said before the line of an estimated 22 vehicles departed from the school lot.
"We're so proud of her," said friend Jennifer Jolin, who held a homemade sign out of the passenger side window of a pickup reading, "NEWKY PROUD GO GET 'EM DEVIN."
"Newky" is the nickname for New Columbia.
Everetts said the caravan included friends, relatives, neighbors. "There were people in there who never met her," she said.
"We're a pretty tight-knit community," Jolin said.
Beaver's parents, Barry and Vicky Starks, live next door.
"I'm super proud of her," Vicky Starks said, though, she added, it will be hard to see her go.
Tammy Johnston, who lives across the street from the Beavers, said the neighbors knew about the send-off.
"I'm excited for her to go," said Johnston, 49, a nurse at ManorCare Health Services in Sunbury. "I just hope she stays safe."