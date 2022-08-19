MILTON — The Central Susquehanna LPN Career Center graduated its 113th class Thursday night, at the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit in Milton.
A crowd of family and friends of the 26 graduates watched and applauded as their loved ones each received diplomas indicating completion of the course.
Before the meeting, Dr. Timothy Campbell, director of the Central Susquehanna LPN Career Center, spoke about the nursing shortage in Pennsylvania and the country.
“Since the pandemic, we’ve had a slight decrease in applicants for the course,” he said.
“That’s been throughout Pennsylvania,” he added. “Out of all the schools I know of, there has been only one Pennsylvania school that has had a pre-pandemic level of applicants.”
So when you talk about nursing shortages, Campbell said, “that is certainly reflected in the decreased number of nursing school applicants.”
On a positive note, Campbell said it looked like December enrollment was back up.
Graduating classes have typically had closer to 40 students, he said.
“This is a first step,” said Amy Gaines, lab coordinator, to the graduates. “There are a lot more challenges ahead, but knowing you, and your dedication, I am confident you will move forward in the profession.”
Nicollette Rice, a student from Montgomery, said she was very excited to graduate. “It’s great to have my mom here. She is one of my biggest supporters.”
Rice has been a CNA for 12 years, she said, and this course to get an LPN diploma was the logical next step.
Rice is not sure where she is going next. “But I’d like to work for UPMC. I like to help people.”
“We’ve been taught by some of the best instructors, who have shared their knowledge and life experiences. They have gone above and beyond so we have learned all we needed to know,” class speaker Gloria Reinford said. “There are still many challenges ahead due to COVID-19.”
Before the diplomas were handed out, Campbell announced some award winners.
The academic achievement award went to Kristin Marie Bubb; the Sally Crouse Singer Maternal/Child Nursing award went to Brittany Faye Sisson; and the Medical Surgical Clinical Skills Excellence award was won by Raymond Cruz.