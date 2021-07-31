SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Board of Commissioners, in cooperation with the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging and the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, announce the Farmers Market Nutrition Program. The program, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, is offering eligible older adults who reside in Northumberland County an opportunity to obtain four vouchers valued at $6 each to purchase fresh fruit and vegetables from participating farm markets.
Northumberland County residents who are age 60 or older (including those who will reach their 60th birthday by Dec. 31, 2021) and who meet the gross income guidelines may apply. All income must be taken into consideration, including Social Security, Black Lung, SSI, pensions, annuities, rental income, etc.
Applications and Proxy forms will be available at all seven adult community centers for pick-up and drop-off only. Applications for the vouchers can also be obtained on the agency’s Facebook page (Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging), the agency’s website (www.ncaging.org), requesting an application via the agency’s email (info@ncaging.org), or by contacting the agency at 570-495-2395. Due to COVID-19, vouchers will be distributed via USPS regular mail only through the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging. Vouchers will not be available at the adult community centers this year. There will be drop-off boxes available at all seven adult community centers this year once again to drop off your completed application.
Applications will be reviewed and processed in the order in which they are received. After processing the applications, the vouchers will be mailed to the older adult via USPS regular mail.
