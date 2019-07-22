A flash flood watch is in effect for Montour and Northumberland counties until 8 p.m. Monday.
The National Weather Service in State College has expanded the Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of central Pennsylvania, including Bedford, Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, and Somerset counties.
According to NWS, multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms capable of producing very heavy rain are likely through early evening. Intense rain rates may result in localized rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches in a short time, which could result in flash flooding.
AccuWeather reports there is an "enhanced risk for flooding from Monday afternoon through Monday night from the central Appalachians into the mid-Atlantic as heavy thunderstorms repeat over the same areas. While a general 1-2 inches of rain is forecast in this swath, the hardest-hit locations could receive as much as 4-5 inches of rain. Flooding of streets and low-lying areas will be common through Monday night and some smaller streams and creeks may not be able to handle the higher rainfall rates and could overflow their banks."