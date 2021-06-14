Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms could spread across portions of the Valley this afternoon, bringing gusty winds, locally heavy rain and frequent lightning.
According to the severe weather outlook from the National Weather Service in State College, the unsettled weather pattern in place for much of the past week will continue today.
An upper level disturbance will head southeast from the Great Lakes this afternoon, and will bring another round or two of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.
Locations that receive more than one thunderstorm, or see slow-moving storms, could see 1 to 2 inches of rainfall within a few hour period, creating minor flooding of poor drainage areas and possibly a few small streams.